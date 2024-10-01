(MENAFN) As Turkey prepares for its electricity trading on Tuesday, October 1, the day-ahead spot has revealed notable fluctuations in pricing, according to data released by the Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) on Monday. The highest price for electricity reached an impressive 2,950.02 Turkish liras per megawatt-hour at 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), marking a peak that reflects the ongoing dynamics of and demand in the energy sector.



In contrast, the lowest recorded electricity price for the same day was significantly lower, set at 1,057 liras at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT). This wide price range highlights the volatility that can occur within a single trading day, influenced by various factors including consumption patterns, production levels, and potential external market pressures.



The overall trade volume for Tuesday's electricity market is projected to be approximately 1.38 billion liras, indicating a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to the previous day’s trading figures. This decline in trade volume may reflect changing market conditions or a shift in demand among consumers and businesses.



For further context, the average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market were calculated as follows: the arithmetical average stood at 2,323.88 liras, while the weighted average was slightly higher at 2,341.94 liras. These averages are crucial for stakeholders in the energy market, providing a benchmark for pricing strategies and financial planning.



Looking back at Monday's market, the highest electricity price was recorded at 2,899.99 liras per megawatt-hour at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), with the lowest price set at 1,400.01 liras during the midday trading period. These figures underline the fluctuations that can arise in the electricity market, often driven by real-time consumption needs and generation capabilities.



As of 2:20 p.m. local time (1120 GMT) on Monday, the exchange rate was reported at 34.18 liras per U.S. dollar, which adds another layer of complexity to the pricing of electricity, particularly for businesses that may import energy-related technologies or materials.



Overall, the data from Turkey’s electricity spot market indicates a landscape of shifting prices and trade volumes, reflecting the intricate balance between supply and demand in the energy sector. As stakeholders prepare for trading on Tuesday, the focus will be on navigating these fluctuations to ensure reliable energy provision and strategic planning for future market conditions.

