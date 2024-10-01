Turkey’s spot natural gas market reports significant decrease in trading activity

(MENAFN) On Sunday, September 29, Turkey’s spot natural reported a significant decrease in trading activity, with the total trade volume dropping by 12.6 percent to approximately 9.28 million Turkish liras. This decline was revealed in data published by the Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) on Monday, indicating a noteworthy shift in market dynamics.



Comparatively, the previous day saw a total trade volume of about 10.62 million liras, highlighting a decrease in market engagement. On Sunday’s spot market, the price for 1,000 cubic meters of was set at 11,971.55 liras, suggesting a relatively stable pricing environment despite the drop in trading activity. The cumulative trade volume for the day amounted to around 776,000 cubic meters of natural gas, reflecting a specific quantity of transactions that took place.



In terms of supply, Turkey received about 111.27 million cubic meters of pipeline gas on the same day, which underscores the country’s ongoing dependence on imported energy sources. This import volume is crucial for Turkey’s energy security, particularly as the country navigates its energy needs amid fluctuating market conditions.



As of 2:20 p.m. local time (1120 GMT) on Monday, the exchange rate was reported at 34.18 liras per U.S. dollar. This exchange rate provides further context for the financial figures reported, as it plays a significant role in the cost structure of natural gas imports and domestic pricing.



The decline in trade volume in Turkey’s natural gas market may be indicative of several factors, including seasonal demand fluctuations, shifts in consumer behavior, or broader economic conditions affecting energy consumption. Stakeholders in the energy sector will likely be monitoring these developments closely to assess the implications for future trading activity and pricing trends.



Overall, the data from the spot natural gas market reflects a complex interplay of factors that continue to shape Turkey’s energy landscape, necessitating ongoing analysis and strategic planning from both government and industry officials to ensure stable energy supplies and pricing in the future.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734488