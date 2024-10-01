Turkey reports decrease electricity consumption that fell by 4.22 percent compared to previous day

(MENAFN) On September 28, Turkey reported a notable decrease in daily electricity consumption, which fell by 4.22 percent compared to the previous day, totaling 893,552 megawatt-hours. This data was released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Sunday.



The peak electricity consumption for the day occurred at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), when usage reached 42,348 megawatt-hours. In contrast, the lowest consumption level was recorded earlier in the day, at 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), where it dropped to 30,631 megawatt-hours.



In terms of electricity production, Turkey generated 902,549 megawatt-hours on that Saturday, reflecting a decrease of 4.04 percent from the previous day’s output. The breakdown of electricity production sources revealed that imported coal plants accounted for 26.5 percent of the total generation, while natural gas plants contributed 18.7 percent and hydropower plants made up 16.1%.



Additionally, Turkey engaged in cross-border electricity trading, with exports amounting to 14,050 megawatt-hours and imports reaching 5,070 megawatt-hours on the same day.



This decline in electricity consumption is indicative of changing energy patterns and may have implications for energy management and policy considerations. Stakeholders will likely monitor these trends closely to assess their impact on the national energy landscape in the weeks ahead.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734497