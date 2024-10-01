Discussions loom regarding potential international adoption of petroyuan

(MENAFN) As discussions loom regarding the potential international adoption of the petroyuan, particularly among BRICS nations, experts caution that any shift away from the US dollar's dominance in global commodity markets will be a gradual process. The upcoming BRICS Summit, set to take place from October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia, will see leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa convene to address significant strategic issues. With the recent expansion of the BRICS group to include oil-producing nations such as the UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, the discussions are expected to encompass topics surrounding energy trade and pricing mechanisms.



Saudi Arabia, as the world's largest oil exporter, has been vocal about exploring alternative global pricing methods. This focus on diversifying its international trading practices has raised eyebrows, particularly as the kingdom seeks to strengthen its cooperation with China. At the summit, it is anticipated that Saudi officials will address the possibility of utilizing the petroyuan—China's currency—for oil transactions, as part of their broader economic engagement with the Asian giant.



Adding to this dynamic, Saudi Arabia's involvement in Project mBridge, which aims to explore the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in international payments, highlights the kingdom's interest in modernizing its financial interactions. By researching the implementation of a digital version of its currency, Saudi Arabia is indicating its openness to integrating digital solutions into its trade agreements, including the prospect of using the petroyuan in oil markets instead of the traditional petrodollar.



However, experts believe that the transition from the petrodollar to the petroyuan will not happen overnight. Kate Dourian, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, emphasized that while the growing relationship between China and Saudi Arabia extends beyond energy and includes significant Chinese investments in the kingdom, the renminbi is unlikely to fully replace the petrodollar in the near term. Dourian highlighted that while the yuan may see increased trading volumes, the established dominance of the dollar in global oil markets presents a formidable barrier to a swift transition.



In conclusion, while the conversations surrounding the petroyuan are gaining momentum, particularly within the context of the BRICS Summit and Saudi Arabia's evolving economic strategies, the pathway to replacing the petrodollar remains complex and lengthy. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring developments as nations explore new frameworks for trade and finance, but the dollar’s entrenched position in global commodity markets suggests that any significant shift will require time, careful planning, and strategic collaboration among nations.

