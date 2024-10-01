The Good Citizen's Election Season Survival Guide Podcast: Restoring Common Sense And Sanity In A Polarized World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisa Cypers Kamen Launches New Collaborative Series on the Harvesting Happiness Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where tension and overload are peaking, Lisa Cypers Kamen, host of the Harvesting Happiness Podcast, has launched a powerful new series, The Good Citizen's Election Season Survival Guide to Restoring Common Sense and Sanity in a Crazy World. This timely podcast provides listeners with tools to maintain their mental health, foster critical thinking, and improve relationships amid election season stress. Each episode is packed with common sense strategies to manage the unique pressures during this unique period in history, offering listeners the chance to reconnect with themselves and others. The series is backed by research in applied positive psychology and features insightful contributions from thought leaders and experts in cognitive immunology, mental fitness, relationship health, and more.Episodes will focus on:Political Anxiety Management: Learn how to manage the stress and anxiety from divisive political rhetoric and news overload and increase civic engagement.Media Disinformation Defense: Develop critical thinking skills to avoid the traps of political misinformation and bias and improve media literacy.Relationship Resilience: Tips on keeping relationships strong during stressful political seasons, rekindling love and connection, and maintaining mental health.Mental Fitness and Well-being: A focus on self-care practices and stress management that nurtures mental health and social responsibility and reduces election-related stress.Lisa Cypers Kamen explains,“While we can't control the outcome of an election, we can certainly control how we respond to it. The key is common sense, self-care, and maintaining healthy relationships.”This collaborative series includes episodes with experts from institutions such as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction at Indiana University (KI), Mental Immunity Project (MIP), and League of Women Voters (LWV) who provide practical advice for better relationships and thriving in an era of political discord.For more information, please visitYou can also listen to bonus episodes of most interviews of The Good Citizen's Election Season Survival Guide to Restoring Common Sense and Sanity in a Crazy World by taking a deeper dive with More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness on Substack and Medium .Kinsey Institute (KI):Mental Immunity Project (MIP):League of Women Voters (LWV):

