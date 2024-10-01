Rajasthan News: Leopard Attacks Woman In Gogunda Area Of Udaipur Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint)
An elderly woman was mauled to death in a suspected leopard attack in Gogunda area in Udaipur district of Rajasthan.
The tragic incident took place on Saturday when 65-year-old Gattu Bai was attacked by a leopard when she was alone at her home in Gurjaron ka Guda village in Gogunda area.
According to a report by news agency PTI citing officials, when Gattu Bai's husband returned home in the evening and could not find her, he alerted the villagers. The locals initially found pieces of her saree, some jewellery and traces of blood which led them to intensify the search. Also Read
Later, the woman's mutilated body was found in a nearby forest, they added.
Her body was sent for a post-mortem. Its report will make it clear wether it was an attack by a leopard or some other animal.
Meanwhile, a panther was captured by the forest officials in the jungle area of Gogunda late on Saturday. Also Read
On Sunday morning, an elderly temple priest was also killed in a suspected leopard attack in Gogunda area.
Vishnu Giri, 65, was sleeping outside the temple in the Rathodo Ka Gudha area in Gogunda when a wild animal dragged him into the forest and mauled him to death.
His mutilated body was found nearly 150 metres from the temple on Monday morning, police said.
In past two weeks, several incidents of animal attacks in Gogunda area have taken place. Also Read
On September 18, a 16-year-old girl was killed by a leopard, a 50-year-old man was mauled to death by the big cat on September 19, a 40-year-old woman was killed supposedly by the same animal on September 20, and a 5-year-old girl was mauled to death by the leopard on September 25.
These incidents took place at different locations in Gogunda area, prompting the forest authorities to place five cages in order to capture the leopard that is believed to have taken shelter in the hilly area nearby.
