Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gandhi Jayanti or the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter and the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated every year on October 2 with much enthusiasm and reverence.

Born in 1869, Gandhi's philosophy of non- violence and civil disobedience not only profoundly influenced the independence movement in India but also inspired global civil rights efforts. His idea of non-violence is universal and remains a guiding principle for freedom and equality movements.

| October festivals 2024: Dussehra, Diwali and more - list of festivals

On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. As per the UN resolution, this day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". This day is also celebrated to promote global peace and harmony.



Wishing you and your family a peaceful Gandhi Jayanti!

Let us pledge to follow the path of peace and violence on this Gandhi Jayanti. Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone!!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom and pay our respects to the father of the nation on this day.

Honouring the man who taught the world the power of peace. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!"

On this Gandhi Jayanti may the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us.

Live simply so that others may simply live. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Celebrate the legacy of a man whose light still shines on. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

On this day, let's vow to walk on the path of non-violence and truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Peace is the most powerful weapon of mankind. Let's embrace it on this Gandhi Jayanti!"

May the timeless principles of Gandhi continue to inspire us. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Let's remember that true strength lies in our ability to forgive and love. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti!! May the spirit of non-violence and truth be with us on this beautiful occasion!!

Let's follow the path of truth and wisdom and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!"

The future depends on what we do today! Wishing you and your family a very happy and enlightening Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi's teachings are eternal. Let's remember them on this special day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Let's remember the man who fought not with weapons, but with love and truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Let's spread the message of love and peace. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us in this Gandhi Jayanti. Wishing you happy Gandhi jayanti !

Truth and non-violence will always win. Remembering Gandhi's teachings today!

Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well. Best Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti

Wishing you a day full of peace, unity, and Gandhi's guiding principles. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

A salute to the man who taught us that strength comes from truth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to live by his values of peace and honesty

I cannot teach you violence, as I do not myself believe in it. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

May Gandhi's teachings inspire us to build a better tomorrow. Wishing you peace and joy this Gandhi Jayanti!

Saluting the spirit of truth and non-violence this Gandhi Jayanti. Jai Hind!

Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Celebrate the legacy of a man whose light still shines on. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed. Happy Gandhi Jayanti

Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let's salute the man who made freedom possible for India. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!"



Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony

Be the change that you wish to see in the world

In a gentle way, you can shake the world

My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony

Self-respect knows no considerations

Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves.

It does not require money to live neat, clean, and dignified

My life is my message

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong

The essence of all religions is one. Only their approaches are different Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is a daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart

| Gandhi Jayanti 2024: 5 timeless quotes from Mahatma Gandhi Here are some WhatsApp wishes, quotes, and messages for you to share with your loved ones and friends on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Inspiration Quotes







