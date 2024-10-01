Bihar: Seven Children Injured After Explosion Near Garbage Dump In Bhagalpur, SIT Formed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bihar on Tuesday said at least 7 children were in an explosion that took place near a garbage dump at Khilafat Nagar area of Bhagalpur district. All the injured were rushed to hospital and SIT has been constituted to further investigate the matter.

“Seven children, three of them seriously, were injured in the incident. All of them have been admitted to the nearest hospital ,” SSP Anand Kumar said.

All injured children are out of danger, the police added.

The Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police said the blast took place in the Khilafat Nagar area of Bhagalpur. The children were playing when the explosion took place. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and dog squa have reached the spot to defuse any such explosives. The FSL team has collected the blast material to determine what kind of bomb it was.

"In Khilafat Nagar area, when few children were playing, an explosion took place and 7 children were injured...3-4 children sustained minor injuries whereas 3 children are admitted to a hospital...FSL team has reached the spot..they have collected the blast material...what kind of bomb it was, will be understood once FSL team examines the samples collected. An SIT has been formed to investigate this case...accused will be arrested...," SSP Anand Kumar told reporters.

“Officials are trying to find out the nature of explosive material found from the spot......was it a country-made bomb, or some firecracker...and whatever...Evidence is being collected from the spot,” the SSP said.



Kumar further said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to further investigate the matter.

Giving details, Pankaj Kumar, Station House Office of Habibpur police station said, "Injured children are giving two different versions...Some children told police that a bomb was planted there and it exploded when they were playing...other children told cops that a person came and threw a bomb like object there, which exploded."