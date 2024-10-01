Neurobo Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Investor Conferences In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor in October:



October 7: H.C. Wainwright 8th Annual MASH Virtual Conference. Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on Monday, October 7, at 11:00 am ET.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the event. Individuals who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or request a meeting can do so after registering for the conference at

October 15-17: 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. Mr. Kim and Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., senior managing director, head of biotechnology research at Maxim Group, on Tuesday, October 15, at 2:30 pm ET.

To schedule a meeting with management outside of these conferences, investors can contact Michael Miller at [email protected] .

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.

For more information, please visit

Contacts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Marshall H. Woodworth

Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

