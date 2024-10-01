Zelensky Visits Wounded Servicemen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Ukraine's Defenders and Defendresses Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military personnel undergoing at one of the hospitals.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President shared the news on Telegram .

"I visited our warriors undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals. I congratulated them on the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine and awarded state honors to them. I thank the warriors for their service and for defending our country. We sincerely thank and respect the work of our medics. Thank you for every life you have helped restore," Zelensky emphasized.

The President also extended his gratitude to the hospital's medical staff, acknowledging their vital role in helping to rehabilitate the defenders. "We greatly respect your work, although, perhaps, this is not work but an important service. Thank you for every life you have helped restore," he said to the doctors.

As a reminder, on October 1, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine and Cossacks' Day, coinciding with the Christian holiday of the Intercession of the Holy Theotokos.