Nearly 6,500 New Zealanders gathers at Eden Park in Auckland to perform traditional Haka

(MENAFN) In a remarkable celebration of cultural heritage and unity, approximately 6,500 New Zealanders gathered at Eden Park in Auckland to perform a traditional Haka, aiming to set a new world record for the largest group to execute this iconic war dance. The event, which took place recently, saw a total of 6,466 participants participating in the energetic and synchronized performance, marking a significant moment in the celebration of New Zealand's Maori culture.



The Haka, a ceremonial dance that is deeply rooted in the traditions of the indigenous Maori people, is renowned for its powerful expressions of community, strength, and identity. Typically performed to mark important occasions, the Haka has become an emblem of national pride, particularly as it is often showcased by New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, before their matches.



Guinness World Records officials were present to oversee the event, ensuring that the dance was conducted according to the strict criteria needed for record-breaking attempts. Their verification confirmed that the performance indeed set a new record, surpassing the previous mark of 4,028 participants, which was established in France in 2014. This monumental achievement not only reflects the enthusiasm of the participants but also underscores the importance of cultural expression in bringing communities together.



The event attracted people from all walks of life, uniting families, friends, and strangers in a shared experience that celebrated New Zealand's rich cultural heritage. Many participants expressed their pride in being part of such a significant moment, emphasizing the Haka's role in fostering a sense of belonging and connection to the land and its history.



Organizers of the event emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Maori culture, encouraging participants to embrace their heritage while also inviting others to learn about and respect the traditions of the indigenous people. The success of the record-breaking Haka dance not only serves as a testament to the strength of community spirit but also as a reminder of the enduring significance of cultural practices in shaping national identity.



As New Zealand continues to embrace its diverse cultural landscape, this historic gathering at Eden Park will be remembered as a landmark event, showcasing the power of collective action and the deep roots of Maori traditions in the country's identity. The achievement has undoubtedly set the stage for future celebrations of cultural pride and unity in New Zealand.

