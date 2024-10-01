General share price index of EGX closes at 2,374.00 points

(MENAFN) The general share price of the EGX closed at 2,374.00 points, reflecting a modest decline of 0.39 percent in yesterday’s trading session. The total trading volume reached approximately 4.7 million dinars, with around 3.5 million shares exchanged through 2,435 contracts.



Analyzing the performance of the 93 companies traded, 30 saw their share prices rise, while 36 experienced decreases compared to their previous closing prices. Sector-wise, the Industrial index saw the most significant decline at 1.01 percent, followed by the Services index which fell by 0.20 percent, and the Sector index that decreased by 0.19 percent.



In contrast, several sub-sectors recorded positive growth, including Transport (up 0.81 percent), Diversified Financial Services (up 0.24 percent), Energy and Utilities (up 0.21 percent), Insurance (up 0.08 percent), and Food and Beverages (up 0.02 percent). However, a range of sectors faced notable declines, particularly Tobacco and Cigarettes, which plummeted by 5.88 percent, followed by Technology and Communications at 1.35 percent, and Extractive and Mining Industries at 1.17 percent. Other declining sectors included Educational Services, Chemical Industries, Engineering and Construction, Real Estate, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Industries, Commercial Services, Hotels and Tourism, and Banks, with decreases ranging from 0.19 percent to 1.12 percent.



Among the top performers, Jordan Steel led the gainers with a 7.14 percent increase, followed by Al-Mubada Transport and Investment at 6.25 percent, and Al-Asr Investment Group at 5.88 percent. Petra Education and Arab Investors Union for Real Estate Development rounded out the top five gainers with increases of 5.17 percent and 4.76 percent, respectively.



On the downside, the most significant declines were observed in Union Tobacco and Cigarette Factories, which dropped by 5.88 percent. El Obour Shipping and Transport followed with a 5.00 percent decrease, while Arab International Education and Investment and Arab Potash faced declines of 4.92 percent and 4.69 percent, respectively. Jordan French Insurance also saw a notable drop of 4.48 percent.



Overall, the EGX's performance reflects a mixed bag of results, with certain sectors thriving while others struggle, illustrating the complexities of the current market environment.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734162