Innovative RTD Leader Beatbox Launches New Flavor, Orange Blast, Nationwide This Fall

BeatBox's Orange Blast Flavor Arrives in October 2024, Perfectly Timed for Halloween and Fall Tailgating

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeatBox, the trendsetting leader in the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol space, is thrilled to announce its latest flavor innovation, Orange Blast . Set to hit shelves nationwide just in time for the fall season, Orange Blast promises to be the go-to cocktail for tailgating and Halloween parties this year.

Orange Blast delivers a vibrant burst of juicy orange flavor, designed to evoke feelings of nostalgia with every sip. With an 11.1% ABV“punch,” this new addition to BeatBox's popular flavor lineup packs bold flavor and premium taste in every drop.

"Orange Blast joins our expanding collection of nostalgic and innovative flavors, including fan favorites like Fruit Punch, Cherry Limeade, and Blue Razzberry," said Zech Francis, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at BeatBox. "We've listened to our consumers, and they want more variety. Orange Blast is just the beginning of our continued commitment to innovation and delivering exciting new flavors. Looking ahead to 2025, we're building out what we call the 'BeatBox Flavor Wall,' giving consumers even more choices."

In addition to the brands popular“Party Punches”, BeatBox offers a rapidly growing selection of Hard Tea flavors , such as Mango, Lemonade, and Peach. The launch of Orange Blast reinforces BeatBox's position as a true pioneer in the RTD space, continually pushing boundaries with flavor-forward, convenient, and eco-friendly products.

Currently available in nearly 110,000 retail locations across all 50 states-including major chains like 7-Eleven, Total Wines, and Ralphs. BeatBox continues to revolutionize the alcohol aisles nationwide. To find a store near you, visit .

True to its commitment to sustainability, BeatBox's signature Tetra Pak packaging is fully recyclable, resealable, and designed with environmental impact in mind, underscoring the brand's ongoing dedication to eco-friendly practices.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch,” offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package, now also offering an array of flavorful Hard Teas. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that's bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who,“invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands innovating the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media.

Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Follow on social media @beatboxbeverages and visit online at

