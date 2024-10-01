Biden demands immediate Lebanon ceasefire

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, coinciding with reports of a potential Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon. This plea for a truce comes after a week of intense air and missile strikes by Israel, which have reportedly resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Lebanese civilians and several senior Hezbollah leaders, including the group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah.



During a press briefing at the White House, Biden expressed his awareness of the situation and reiterated his position, stating, “We should have a ceasefire now.” His comments were made shortly after he was questioned about the possibility of an Israeli offensive in Lebanon, which he acknowledged was a growing concern. He emphasized his comfort with the idea of stopping hostilities before departing from the press conference, which was initially convened to address hurricane damage in various U.S. states.



Reports have emerged from multiple media outlets indicating that Israel has informed Washington about an impending military operation against Lebanon. According to an anonymous U.S. official cited by CBS News, Israel is planning "a limited ground incursion" into Lebanon that could commence "within hours." This sentiment was echoed by Fox News, which described the attack timeline as “in the imminent future.” Similarly, The Washington Post reported that Israeli officials communicated their intent for a "limited ground operation" that could begin soon.



The anticipated Israeli campaign is said to be "smaller" in scale compared to the 2006 conflict with Lebanon, which ended in a stalemate, despite both sides claiming victory. The current objective appears to be focused on "clearing out" Hezbollah positions along the border. However, historical context reminds observers that the previous conflict was deemed a strategic defeat for Israel by a government commission, raising concerns about the potential outcomes of any new military action.



As tensions escalate, Biden’s call for a ceasefire highlights the urgency for diplomatic intervention amidst the looming threat of renewed violence in the region.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734091