Russian Premier takes first trip ever to Iran

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian Prime Mikhail Mishustin visited Iran on Monday, marking the first official visit by a head of the Russian to the country. During his trip, Mishustin engaged in discussions with key Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues for trade and investment.



Mishustin expressed Russia's genuine interest in elevating the partnership between the two nations, noting that such ambitions were driven by the directives of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei. The talks aimed not only at strengthening bilateral ties but also at expanding participation in multinational projects that could shape the future of regional cooperation.



Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk, who accompanied Mishustin, emphasized that the discussions reached beyond traditional bilateral issues, reflecting the broader implications of their relationship in light of a shifting global landscape. He noted that the decisions made during these talks would influence how relations are structured amid the emergence of a new world order.



One of the focal points of the discussions was the enhancement of cooperation in Eurasia, particularly the development of the North-South transport corridor, which connects Russia and Iran. This infrastructure project is expected to play a critical role in facilitating trade and connectivity between the two nations and their neighboring regions.



Mishustin's visit has been hailed as a historic milestone in Russian-Iranian relations, setting the stage for deeper collaboration in various sectors and signaling a commitment to strengthening ties in an evolving geopolitical context.

