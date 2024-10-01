Erdogan demands from UN to permit use of force against Israel

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the United Nations to authorize the use of armed force to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Speaking on Monday following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan criticized Israel's military operations in the Palestinian enclave and targeting Lebanon, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.



He highlighted the plight of nearly one million Lebanese civilians who have been displaced as a result of Israeli attacks, citing reports that at least 1,300 individuals have lost their lives in just over a week, according to Lebanese authorities. Erdogan framed the support for Palestine and Lebanon as a moral imperative, stating, "Standing up for Palestine and Lebanon means standing up for humanity, for peace, for the culture of coexistence of different faiths."



Erdogan called for the swift invocation of the United Nations General Assembly’s authority to recommend the use of force, referencing the 1950 "Uniting for Peace" resolution. This resolution allows the United Nations to suggest collective measures, including armed intervention, if the Security Council fails to maintain international peace.



The Turkish leader accused a "handful of radical Zionist extremists" of igniting conflict in the region and around the globe. He urged the international community, particularly the Islamic world, to take action for the sake of peace for all peoples in the region, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians.



Earlier this year, Turkey severed trade ties with Israel in a bid to protest its actions in Gaza, pledging to maintain the boycott until humanitarian aid can flow freely into the territory. Additionally, Ankara has aligned itself with South Africa in an ongoing case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which accuses the Israeli state of committing genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza.



As the situation continues to escalate, Erdogan’s calls for United Nations intervention reflect broader regional tensions and the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734089