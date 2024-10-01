Lungevity Foundation Partners With American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative To Amplify Lung Cancer Screening Awareness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is excited to announce a partnership with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI) this November for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. ALCSI is a student-led national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness of and access to lung cancer screening in communities across the US.

ALCSI logo

Continue Reading

LUNGevity and ALCSI are kicking off Lung Cancer Awareness Month by hosting Breathe Deep TOGETHER events and resource fairs on October 26 in Boston, New York City, and Washington, DC, with the option for everyone to join in across the country. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to support ALCSI's mission as this collaboration underscores LUNGevity's commitment to advancing lung cancer awareness and screening through innovative and impactful strategies.

In addressing the stigma surrounding lung cancer and smoking, ALCSI's approach emphasizes the diverse causes of lung cancer, reinforcing the message that "anyone with lungs can get lung cancerSM." This inclusive perspective aims to broaden understanding and reduce stigma, making the message of early detection more accessible to all.

"We are thrilled to partner with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative," says Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Their creative approach and dedication to education and outreach align very well with LUNGevity's goal to transform lung cancer outcomes through early detection, research, and increased awareness. Together, we look forward to making significant strides in lung cancer screening and improving public health."

"This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we are dedicated to showing everyone affected by lung cancer that they are not alone," says Priyanka Senthil, executive director of ALCSI and recent graduate of Rice University. "There is immense support and unity within the lung cancer community. We aim to teach people that, with increases in early lung cancer detection through screening and advances in lung cancer treatment and research, there is a lot of hope for people at risk for and diagnosed with lung cancer. Our partnership with LUNGevity strengthens our ability to spread that message."

One of ALCSI's initiatives, the "Plus One" campaign, has shown the impact students and young adults can play in raising awareness of lung cancer screening. This initiative leverages the extensive networks within universities to spread crucial information about lung cancer screening. By empowering students to share materials and information about lung cancer screening with their families and communities, the campaign aims to reach individuals who may qualify for screening but may be unaware of their eligibility. To date, this campaign has found that 44% of the people ALCSI students have approached in the community know someone-often a parent, friend, or relative-who may qualify for screening, and an impressive 74% of these individuals are willing to discuss screening with their "Plus One."

For more information about the partnership and to get involved, please visit and .

About the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI)



The American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about lung cancer screening and helping high-risk individuals get screened. ALCSI has a team of over 500 students across the US and currently has 53 chapters at US universities.

One of ALCSI's key focuses is community education about lung cancer screening. To date, ALCSI chapters have led 1,000 lung cancer screening events, educating 30,000+ community members about lung cancer screening.

ALCSI also leads novel advocacy and public policy initiatives. ALCSI has worked with local and state leaders, including mayors, governors, state representatives, doctors, and patients, to film over 100 public service announcements about lung cancer screening to encourage constituents to get screened. Additionally, ALCSI has worked with numerous mayors' and governors' offices to issue over 465 proclamations recognizing November as National Lung Cancer Awareness month. On a national level, in December 2020, ALCSI worked with US congress members and senators to draft and advocate for the first-ever House and Senate resolutions recognizing the importance of the early detection of lung cancer through screening. ALCSI has worked with the US Senate to pass Senate resolutions 780, 462, 863, and 512 every year since 2020.

For anyone who might be interested in learning more about lung cancer screening or would like help scheduling a scan, ALCSI offers a free Lung Cancer Screening Hotline (339-221-3158).

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease-while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.



Through

research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through

advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through

community , we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision-a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit

to learn more.



About Lung Cancer in the US



About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 238,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or who formerly smoked.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined. Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED