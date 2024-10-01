Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Doha International Airport Tuesday on an official visit to the country.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Arab Emirates HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan were present to welcome HH the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

HH the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.