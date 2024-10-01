Ukrainian Leaders Honor Memory Of Fallen Warriors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the President's Office honored the memory of fallen warriors on Ukraine's Defenders' Day.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President shared this on the social .

"Ukraine's independence is the achievement of everyone who fights for it, defends our country, and those who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal and bright memory to all Ukrainian heroes! Eternal gratitude for the fact that Ukraine exists," Zelensky stated.

He laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, located near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.

onofof

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the President's Office also took part in the ceremony honoring the fallen.

As reported, on October 1, which coincides with the Christian holiday of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ukrainians celebrate Defenders' and Defendresses' Day and Cossacks' Day.