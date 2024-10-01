Ukrainian Leaders Honor Memory Of Fallen Warriors
Date
10/1/2024 7:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the President's Office honored the memory of fallen warriors on Ukraine's Defenders' Day.
As reported by Ukrinform, the President shared this on the social Network .
"Ukraine's independence is the achievement of everyone who fights for it, defends our country, and those who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal and bright memory to all Ukrainian heroes! Eternal gratitude for the fact that Ukraine exists," Zelensky stated.
He laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, located near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery.
Read also: Zelensky congratulated soldiers
on Day
of Defenders
of Ukraine
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the leadership of the President's Office also took part in the ceremony honoring the fallen.
As reported, on October 1, which coincides with the Christian holiday of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ukrainians celebrate Defenders' and Defendresses' Day and Cossacks' Day.
MENAFN01102024000193011044ID1108733938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.