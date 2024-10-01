Nearly 20 Per Cent Of Mongolians Expected To Be Elderly By 2050

(MENAFN- IANS) Ulan Bator, Oct 1 (IANS) The elderly population in Mongolia is expected to reach 19 per cent by 2050, according to the country's National Statistics Office (NSO), which made the announcement on Tuesday.

Currently, 9.8 per cent of Mongolia's 3.5 million residents are 60 or older, according to data released by the NSO in recognition of the International Day of Older Persons.

The statistics reveal that 40.3 per cent of the elderly are men, while 59.7 per cent are women. The oldest person in Mongolia is reported to be 107 years old, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons in 1990, with the goal of raising awareness about the need for healthcare and social support for the ageing population.