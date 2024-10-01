Sangita Ghosh Talks About Shooting ‘Entertaining’ Dramatic Sequence In ‘Saajha Sindoor’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Sangita Ghosh shared her experience filming an entertaining dramatic scene and explained why these over-the-top moments work so well on TV.

"A lot of other TV shows in the past had similar scenes that the audience really enjoyed, and I think these kinds of scenes bring out an actor's true talent. Even though they look different on screen, we shot them with a lot of happiness and had so much fun on set,” Sangita said.

She added:“You can't these moments without the support and chemistry of all the actors involved-it really makes a huge difference. When everyone's energy aligns, that's when the magic happens."

The actress said that in the television industry, these scenes are made because people genuinely love watching them.

“I believe that's what keeps them so popular. These scenes not only give us a chance to entertain but also allow us to challenge ourselves and show our talent with confidence."

“Saajha Sindoor”, which airs on Sun Neo, revolves around Phooli, a young woman marked as an 'unmarried widow' after her groom passes away on their wedding day. It also stars Sahil Uppal, Stuti Vinkle, Krutika Desai, and Nasirr Khan, among others.

Last month, Sangita told IANS opened up about the changes in the industry in the recent times.

“I have been working in television for many years. Changes keep coming. I think, content-wise, we were better before and now, these things have become professional but the family-ness that we used to have, has become less. In the name of professionalism, people have become a bit lazy, to be very honest.”

“But wherever I have worked, my associations have been very old. So, I have enjoyed it a lot. Here, I find writing weak.” Sangita said.