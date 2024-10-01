Russian Helicopter Crash In Pakistan Claims Several Lives
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At least six people have died, and eight others were injured
following the crash of a helicopter with a Russian crew in
northwest Pakistan, Azernews reports via Russian
media.
The helicopter, rented by the oil development company Mari
Petroleum Limited, crashed near an oil well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
province. The accident reportedly occurred due to technical issues,
with the helicopter's tail striking the ground during an emergency
landing.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, and an
investigation into the incident is underway. It remains unclear
whether the Russian pilots are among the deceased.
