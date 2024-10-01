Preparations For Baku Int'l Book Fair Discussed At National Library

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan National Library has held a meeting with the participation of the Culture Ministry's representatives and heads of publishing houses regarding the preparations for the 10th Baku International Fair, Azernews reports.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Baku International Book Fair, Deputy Farid Jafarov, stated that this year the celebrates its 10th anniversary, and the duration of the fair has been extended compared to previous years. For the first time this year, the fair will last for 7 days.

More than 320 events of various formats will be organized as part of the Book Festival, which is the highest number recorded in the history of the Baku International Book Fair.

The Deputy Minister noted that 56 foreign organizations from 19 countries and 110 entities of the book industry will participate in the fair, with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) being the honorary guest this year.

During the meeting, a wide discussion was held regarding the overall program of the fair, the schedule, and routes for bus transportation organized to the Baku Expo Center, as well as other organizational matters, collaboration efforts to promote the fair, and the possibility of publishers offering significant discounts on books.

At the conclusion, issues related to the ministry's support for local publishers' participation in international book fairs, organization of book exhibitions in regions, and implementation of joint projects aimed at fostering a reading culture were also discussed.

To develop the book industry and promote a reading culture in our country, regular meetings are held between representatives of the Culture Ministry and entities in the book industry.

The 10th Baku International Book Fair is scheduled for October 2-8. Organized by the Culture Ministry, the event is timed to the 530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).

So far, 47 organizations from 19 foreign countries representing four continents have registered to participate in the book fair, as well as over 100 domestic publishing and printing houses and book enterprises.

Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other countries will participate in the upcoming event.

Over 270 events of various formats are planned within the book fair.

Baku International Book Fair 2024 promises a wide range of activities for its visitors, including workshops for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, contests, reading and music hours, as well as the 16th meeting of the Asian Committee on "Narrative Art".

The book fair will be open for visits every day from 10:00 until 20:00. Admission is free.

Special buses will take visitors to the Baku Expo Center from the "Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro stations.

