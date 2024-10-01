Preparations For Baku Int'l Book Fair Discussed At National Library

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan National Library has held a meeting with the
participation of the Culture Ministry's representatives and heads
of publishing houses regarding the preparations for the 10th Baku
International book Fair, Azernews reports.
The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Baku
International Book Fair, Deputy Minister Farid Jafarov, stated that
this year the exhibition celebrates its 10th anniversary, and the
duration of the fair has been extended compared to previous years.
For the first time this year, the fair will last for 7 days.
More than 320 events of various formats will be organized as
part of the Book Festival, which is the highest number recorded in
the history of the Baku International Book Fair.
The Deputy Minister noted that 56 foreign organizations from 19
countries and 110 entities of the book industry will participate in
the fair, with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organization (ICESCO) being the honorary guest this
year.
During the meeting, a wide discussion was held regarding the
overall program of the fair, the schedule, and routes for bus
transportation organized to the Baku Expo Center, as well as other
organizational matters, collaboration efforts to promote the fair,
and the possibility of publishers offering significant discounts on
books.
At the conclusion, issues related to the ministry's support for
local publishers' participation in international book fairs,
organization of book exhibitions in regions, and implementation of
joint projects aimed at fostering a reading culture were also
discussed.
To develop the book industry and promote a reading culture in
our country, regular meetings are held between representatives of
the Culture Ministry and entities in the book industry.
The 10th Baku International Book Fair is scheduled for October
2-8. Organized by the Culture Ministry, the event is timed to the
530th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet
and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli (1494–1556).
So far, 47 organizations from 19 foreign countries representing
four continents have registered to participate in the book fair, as
well as over 100 domestic publishing and printing houses and book
enterprises.
Renowned writers and poets, scholars, and young authors from
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Ireland, Germany, Venezuela, and other
countries will participate in the upcoming event.
Over 270 events of various formats are planned within the book
fair.
Baku International Book Fair 2024 promises a wide range of
activities for its visitors, including workshops for children and
adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant
topics, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, contests,
reading and music hours, as well as the 16th meeting of the Asian
Committee on "Narrative Art".
The book fair will be open for visits every day from 10:00 until
20:00. Admission is free.
Special buses will take visitors to the Baku Expo Center from
the "Academy of Sciences," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro
stations.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.