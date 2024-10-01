Thai Authorities Pay Citizens Allowance Of $ 300 To Stimulate Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

As part of the $1.4 billion economic stimulus program, the Thai government will pay tens of millions of citizens an allowance of 10,000 baht ($300), Azernews reports.

At the first stage, the program will cover 14.5 million citizens from the most vulnerable segments of the population, holders of state social security cards and people with disabilities. A total of 36 million people have registered to participate in the program.

Initially, it was planned that the funds would be transferred to a digital wallet, which was specially developed for distributing funds through a smartphone application, but they decided to postpone the implementation of the scheme. The money will be deposited directly into the recipients' bank accounts.

In 2023, Thailand's GDP growth was 1.9%, which turned out to be worse than forecasts. The country lags behind its neighbors in the region due to household debt, weak exports and declining tourism revenues.