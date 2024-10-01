Thai Authorities Pay Citizens Allowance Of $ 300 To Stimulate Economy
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
As part of the $1.4 billion economic stimulus program, the Thai
government will pay tens of millions of citizens an allowance of
10,000 baht ($300), Azernews reports.
At the first stage, the program will cover 14.5 million citizens
from the most vulnerable segments of the population, holders of
state social security cards and people with disabilities. A total
of 36 million people have registered to participate in the
program.
Initially, it was planned that the funds would be transferred to
a digital wallet, which was specially developed for distributing
funds through a smartphone application, but they decided to
postpone the implementation of the scheme. The money will be
deposited directly into the recipients' bank accounts.
In 2023, Thailand's GDP growth was 1.9%, which turned out to be
worse than forecasts. The country lags behind its neighbors in the
region due to household debt, weak exports and declining tourism
revenues.
