Media Development Agency, Embassy Of China Discuss Co-Op In Media Sphere
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the Media Development Agency of the Azerbaijan Republic, a
meeting was held with Ding Tao, the temporary charge d'affaires of
the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to Azernews , this was reported by the
Media Development Agency.
At the meeting, the Executive Director of the Media Development
Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, referring to the "Joint Declaration on the
Establishment of strategic partnership between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China", said that in the
corresponding Declaration, the Parties support cooperation in the
field of media and information exchange, and express their
readiness to strengthen cooperation in the fields of media and
think tanks. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of
establishing mutual cooperation between institutions responsible
for the media field and media subjects, organizing the exchange of
experience in the direction of combating the spread of information
based on fake and unreliable sources, as well as establishing
relations between educational institutions for training specialists
in the media field.
Ding Tao, the Chargé d'affaires of the People's Republic of
China in the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke about the current
situation and prospects of cooperation in the field of media
between the two countries and emphasized the importance of further
expanding mutual relations in the future, the importance of
involving China's experts working in the media field in the
trainings held in Azerbaijan, and the importance of establishing
long-term effective partnership and communication. He also
emphasized the necessity of organizing mutual visits related to the
mentioned issues.
Furthermore, at the meeting, a wide range of opinions were
exchanged on issues of interest to both sides.
