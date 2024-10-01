Media Development Agency, Embassy Of China Discuss Co-Op In Media Sphere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the Media Development Agency of the Azerbaijan Republic, a meeting was held with Ding Tao, the temporary charge d'affaires of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , this was reported by the Media Development Agency.

At the meeting, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, referring to the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China", said that in the corresponding Declaration, the Parties support cooperation in the field of media and information exchange, and express their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the fields of media and think tanks. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of establishing mutual cooperation between institutions responsible for the media field and media subjects, organizing the exchange of experience in the direction of combating the spread of information based on fake and unreliable sources, as well as establishing relations between educational institutions for training specialists in the media field.

Ding Tao, the Chargé d'affaires of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke about the current situation and prospects of cooperation in the field of media between the two countries and emphasized the importance of further expanding mutual relations in the future, the importance of involving China's experts working in the media field in the trainings held in Azerbaijan, and the importance of establishing long-term effective partnership and communication. He also emphasized the necessity of organizing mutual visits related to the mentioned issues.

Furthermore, at the meeting, a wide range of opinions were exchanged on issues of interest to both sides.