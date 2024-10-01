Kuwait Amir Congratulates China On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable to President of China Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Chinese President lasting and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end) mt

