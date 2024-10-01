Kuwait Amir Congratulates China On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of China Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Chinese President lasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity for his country and people. (end)
