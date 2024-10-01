Ecuador’S Congress Resumes Political Trial Against Interior Minister

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly resumed the trial of Interior Mónica Palencia on Monday.



The Oversight and Political Control Commission reconvened to examine allegations of dereliction of duty against Palencia.



The trial centers on two main issues that have shaken Ecuador's political landscape. The first issue involves the controversial raid on the Mexican Embassy in Quito on April 5.



Ecuadorian entered the compound to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas. Glas had sought refuge there to avoid charges.



This action occurred after Mexico granted Glas political asylum, a decision Ecuador's government strongly opposed.



The embassy incursion led to a diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Mexico. The Mexican government severed diplomatic ties with Ecuador in response to the breach of international law.







Palencia faces scrutiny for her role in this incident, which violated diplomatic norms . The second issue concerns Ecuador's ongoing security crisis.



Critics accuse Palencia of failing to implement an effective plan to combat rising crime and violence.



In January, the government declared an "internal armed conflict" against organized crime groups. This declaration highlighted the severity of the security situation in the country.



Palencia made an unexpected appearance at the Commission meeting on Monday. She challenged the legitimacy of the proceedings and alleged constitutional violations.



The minister defended her actions, stating she had always acted with social responsibility and respect for human rights.

The political trial, which began on August 7, is led by assembly members Leonardo Berrezueta and Paola Cabezas.



They represent the Citizen Revolution Movement , headed by former President Rafael Correa. This trial reflects the ongoing political tensions in Ecuador.



As the proceedings continue, they will likely have significant implications for Ecuador's political landscape and international relations.



The outcome may influence the government's approach to security issues and diplomatic challenges.



The trial also underscores the complex interplay between domestic politics and international diplomacy in Ecuador.

