Mild Conditions In Highlands And Plains, Rain Anticipated In Northern And Central Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 1 (Petra) -- A moist air mass from the eastern Mediterranean is bringing cooler, mild conditions to Jordan on Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to drop 4-5 C below the seasonal norm.The weather will remain pleasant in the highlands and plains, with moderate conditions in other areas. Low clouds are expected across various regions, with scattered light rain likely in the northern and central parts of the kingdom. Winds will be northwesterly, moderate to brisk, stirring dust, especially in desert areas.The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for reduced visibility in the early morning due to fog over high mountain areas, slippery roads in regions experiencing rainfall, and dust-related visibility issues in desert areas due to active winds.On Wednesday, the weather will continue to be mild and autumn-like in the highlands and plains, with moderate conditions elsewhere. Low clouds will persist, and winds will remain moderate from the northwest.By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, bringing mild autumn weather to most regions. Relatively hot conditions are expected in the desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, where low clouds will continue to appear. Winds will be light and northwesterly.A further slight temperature increase is anticipated on Friday, bringing temperatures closer to the seasonal average. Mild conditions will prevail across most regions, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly, remaining light.Today's temperatures in East Amman will range from 25 C to 17 C, while West Amman will see temperatures between 23 C and 15 C. The northern highlands will experience temperatures of 22 C to 13 C, the Sharah mountains 21 C to 12 C, the Dead Sea 33 C to 24 C, and Aqaba 35 C to 22 C.