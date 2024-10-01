Superstar Rajinikanth Stable, Cathlab Procedure Underway In Chennai Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai following a stomachache, was stable on Tuesday, sources in the medical facility said.

Though the private hospital has not issued a medical bulletin till now, sources told IANS that the was stable and undergoing a procedure at the Cathlab of the hospital.

Rajinikanth was rushed to hospital on Monday night after he felt uneasy while travelling for the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie 'Coolie'.

Social is abuzz with rumours about Rajinikanth's health.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Stalin posted in Tamil, "Friend Superstar @rajinikanth hospitalised. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Veteran actor and politician R Sarath Kumar posted on X: "I wish my dear friend Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to the hospital due to sudden illness, to get well soon. I pray that he may soon take up all his duties."

Rajinikanth's fans wished him a speedy recovery and prayed for his health. The superstar's fans have requested the hospital to issue a medical bulletin.

In 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure. He was later discharged and advised one month of rest.

The Tamil actor also had a carotid artery revascularisation procedure in 2021.

The superstar's new movie 'Vettaiyan' featuring Malayalam star Manju Warrier will be released on October 10.

'Vettaiyan' will see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil film industry.

Besides Big B, the movie features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggaubati, Ritika Singh, Thushara Vijayan and Abhirami.

The song 'Manasilayo' composed by Anirudh Ravichandran and featuring Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier has taken the internet by storm and the dance steps of the superstar have earned huge praise. The movie's trailer will be released on October 2.