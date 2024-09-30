Global Anti-Collision Sensor Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anti-collision sensor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.4 billion in 2023 to $14.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent safety regulations, rising road traffic accidents, automotive industry growth, consumer awareness, urbanization and congestion, insurance industry incentives.

What Is TheEstimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Collision Sensor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-collision sensor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, pedestrian and cyclist safety, government initiatives for road safety, electric vehicle market growth, demand for efficient transportation.

Growth Driver OfThe Anti-Collision Sensor Market

An increase in road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the anti-collision sensor market going forward. A road accident is an accident involving at least one vehicle on a public road in which at least one person is wounded or killed. An anti-collision sensor system is a safety system that uses radar, lasers, cameras, GPS, and artificial intelligence to warn, alert, or assist drivers in avoiding impending crashes and reducing the likelihood of mishaps. Additionally, the rise in traffic congestion has boosted the rate of road accidents.

Which Market Players Are Driving TheAnti-Collision Sensor Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Delphi Technologies Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Wadeco Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GEM Electronica Co. Ltd., Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, BayerischeMotoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Wabtec Corporation, General Electric Company, Analog Devices Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Aptiv PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Panasonic Corporation, LG Innotek Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

What Are TheEmerging Trends Shaping The Anti-Collision Sensor Market Size?

Major companies operating in the anti-collision sensor market are increasing their focus on introducing AI-driven anti-collision devices to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-driven anti-collision device is a safety technology that utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze real-time data from sensors, cameras, and other sources to detect potential collisions or hazards in various environments.

How Is TheGlobal Anti-Collision SensorMarket Segmented?

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Technology: Camera Sensor, Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor

3) By Application: Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Department Warning System, Parking Sensor, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Aerospace AndDefense, Automotive, Industrial, Rail, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading TheAnti-Collision SensorMarket

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anti-Collision Sensor Market Definition

Anti-collision sensors detect an object in the path of a moving vehicle, allowing the driver or the vehicle's autonomous system to intervene to avoid a collision. A reverse sensor is the most popular car feature, similar sensors are also ubiquitous in automated guided vehicles in factories and warehouses. It is one of the modern innovations that aid in avoiding collisions between automobiles.

Anti-Collision Sensor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-collision sensormarket report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Collision Sensor Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-collision sensor market size, anti-collision sensor market driversand trendsand anti-collision sensormarket growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

