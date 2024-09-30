Redmane Technology Expands Team, Introduces New Mcase Capabilities At ISM + PHSA Education Conference & Expo October 4 - 6, Booth # 511

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Hires Include Chief Operating Officer, Development and Client Services Team Members

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chicago-based company

RedMane is expanding its team in Chicago and throughout the U.S. and Canada as it introduces new capabilities for its comprehensive child welfare information system (CCWIS) platform.

RedMane's expansion initiative aligns with the explosive growth of its CCWIS business and the firm's in its mCase solution, a purpose-built and human services that improves client outcomes, saves casework administrative time, and reduces burnout. New hires include new chief operating officer Marc Campbell, who joined RedMane earlier this year, most recently serving as senior vice president and business unit leader at CGI. RedMane expects to add further to its teams throughout North America, totaling more than 400 by the end of the year. Open positions can be viewed at RedMane.

RedMane's CEO, Cem Tanyel, underscored that the staff's commitment to child and adult welfare outcomes drives them to create new and innovative solutions for caseworkers.

"We've experienced significant growth and client success in the past several years due to the hard work of our team, and our commitment to people-first problem-solving, which always drives our achievements," said Tanyel. "Our culture is firmly anchored in mutual respect, collaboration, development of team members, and commitment to our clients. By staying true to these values, we're able to deliver innovative solutions that serve both our clients and the broader communities they serve."

Additionally, Tanyel said RedMane expects to release more capabilities for mCase in November.

"In an incredibly competitive industry, we think mCase is the best health and human services platform in the marketplace," said Tanyel. "We continue to invest heavily in our platform and our team, enhancing the platform and realizing significant advancements."

About RedMane

Since 2000, RedMane has created solutions to help health and human services organizations implement, modernize, and optimize systems for child support, child welfare, and critical case management. RedMane has successfully developed systems for the adult protective services, benefits eligibility, veterans' services, student loans, and financial aid sectors. Client partners throughout North America include the U.S. states of Alaska, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, and South Dakota, along with Indigenous Peoples communities, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canadian provinces, and First Nations communities. For more information, visit RedMane .

SOURCE RedMane Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED