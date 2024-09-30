(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mixed reality market in education sector 2024-2028 %

during the forecast period.

Increase in number of MR classrooms

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in number of technology partnerships

However,

increase in number of substitutes

poses a challenge - Key market players include 3D4Medical Ltd., Acer Inc., Alchemy Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Avegant Corp., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc.. AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hardware and Software), End-user (Higher education and K-12), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3D4Medical Ltd., Acer Inc., Alchemy Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Avegant Corp., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Mixed reality technology is gaining traction in the education sector, leading several vendors to form strategic partnerships. These collaborations enable schools and colleges to access affordable and user-friendly mixed reality hardware, software, and content, such as simulations and applications. Microsoft and Pearson, for example, are exploring mixed reality's potential in education , with Pearson developing MR content for areas like online tutoring, nursing, and engineering using Microsoft HoloLens. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among the institutions participating in Pearson's mixed reality pilot program. The rising number of technology partnerships and collaborations is expected to fuel the growth of the global mixed reality market in education during the forecast period.



Mixed reality , the fusion of virtual and real worlds, is revolutionizing the education sector. IoT devices and MR technology are merging to create learning experiences. Silicon Valley leads product innovation with MR classrooms using headmounted displays, sensors, motion trackers, and haptic devices. Affordable HMDs and MR software are key to reaching a larger student population in various regions. Data security is crucial, especially for students with ADHD, as Bodyswaps and other MR applications gain popularity. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances continue to shape this market. AR and VR are important, but mixed reality sets the new standard. Statistics show a growing trend towards MR in education, making it an exciting space for product differentiation and technological skill set development for teachers and students alike.



Market

Challenges



The Mixed Reality (MR) market in education is experiencing growth but faces significant challenges. The high initial investment for implementing MR technology in schools and colleges, due to the cost of headsets and content development, limits its accessibility. MR's enterprise-led nature also makes it less suitable for primary and secondary schools and some universities, as it requires extensive time for application and content creation. Furthermore, teachers need specialized training to develop and deliver MR content. The ambiguity surrounding MR's educational use and students' unfamiliarity with the technology also hinder its adoption. In contrast, affordable and accessible alternatives like Augmented Reality (AR) and

Virtual Reality (VR) are gaining popularity. Mobile VR technology, in particular, is the most accessible option, but its limited student interaction and fewer apps offer a less experience. Consequently, the increasing number of substitutes may hinder the growth of the global MR market in education during the forecast period. The Mixed Reality (MR) market in the Education Sector is experiencing rapid growth as new technologies merge the physical and digital worlds. However, challenges persist. The earliest adopters face a technological skill set gap among students and teachers. In various regions, affordability of MR hardware like

headmounted displays, sensors, and motion trackers remains a concern. Product innovation and differentiation are key for companies, with Silicon Valley leading the charge. HMDs and MR software are essential, but data security is paramount. MR can benefit students with conditions like ADHD, and IoT devices can enhance learning. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are shaping the MR landscape. New technologies like Bodyswaps, Statistics, and haptic devices offer exciting possibilities. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are important, but MR is the future of education.

Segment Overview



This mixed reality in education sector market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hardware 1.2 Software



2.1 Higher education 2.2 K-12



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hardware-

The Mixed Reality (MR) market in the education sector is primarily driven by the hardware segment, which includes Head Mounted Displays (HMDs) and all-in-one computer systems. HMDs use special lenses and sensors to create a stereo image, enabling the user to perceive depth and a three-dimensional experience. Microsoft dominates this segment with its HoloLens, which allows users to see holographic images. However, its premium price limits access for students and educational institutions. To make MR technology more affordable, Microsoft, in collaboration with Acer, HP, and Dell, has launched new MR headsets. Lenovo, Asus, and other companies are also entering the market with their affordable MR headsets. ZSpace offers an end-to-end MR solution, including MR labs in schools and colleges. The competition in the hardware market is expected to intensify, with Avegant and other new players entering the fray during the forecast period. The hardware segment's growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of MR labs in educational institutions. These labs provide students with collaborative learning experiences on a single MR platform. The frame rate and body motion detection are crucial factors in delivering an effective MR experience. The sensory data collected from motion sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers are used as inputs to the software. In conclusion, the hardware segment is expected to continue its growth in the MR market in the education sector due to the increasing demand for affordable MR headsets and the benefits of collaborative learning experiences.

Research Analysis

Mixed reality (MR), the convergence of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), is revolutionizing education by providing learning experiences. MR integrates digital information into the real world, enhancing traditional classroom teaching. In drug administration education, MR enables students to interact with 3D models of molecules, improving understanding and retention. IoT devices and sensors in MR classrooms provide real-time data for analysis, enhancing the learning experience. Data security is paramount to protect student information. MR technologies cater to diverse student populations, with AR for hands-on learning and VR for simulations. New technologies and MR classrooms are being adopted in various regions, with hardware including motion trackers and headsets driving innovation. Teachers can leverage these tools to create engaging, interactive lessons, fostering a more effective learning environment.

Market Research Overview

Mixed reality (MR), the fusion of virtual and real worlds, is revolutionizing education by enhancing learning experiences. IoT devices, such as sensors and motion trackers, are integral to MR, providing and interactive environments. Data security is paramount in MR classrooms, ensuring student privacy. MR technologies, including AR and VR, cater to diverse learning needs, such as those with ADHD, through personalized experiences. Silicon Valley leads product innovation and differentiation, with new technologies emerging regularly. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances shape the MR in education market. The technological skill set required for MR is expanding, necessitating collaboration between students, teachers, and industry. Early adoption of MR in various regions is growing, with hardware like affordable head-mounted displays (HMDs) and haptic devices driving adoption. MR software development is a key focus area, with ongoing advancements in MR applications for education.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Hardware

Software

End-user



Higher Education

K-12

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

