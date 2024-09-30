CODAME Announces The ART+TECH Festival (2024) #ESSENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Month-Long Celebration of Human Creativity at the Intersection of Art and in San Francisco and Milan

MILAN, MILANO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CODAME's ART+TECH Festival returns in 2024 with the bold theme of Essence , challenging artists, technologists, and innovators to explore the core elements driving creativity. This year's festival pushes participants to peel back the layers of art and to reveal the fundamental forces behind human expression and innovation.

Since 2010, CODAME has grown into an international platform, bringing together artists and technologists. With events in Milan and San Francisco, this year's festival will spotlight creativity and collaboration at the forefront of art and technology.

The Essence of the Festival

The Essence theme encourages participants to explore fundamental questions: What is the essence of creativity? What remains when we strip away the superficial? From a brushstroke to a line of code, attendees will examine how art and technology merge to create new forms of expression.

Throughout the month, the festival will present a unique blend of experiential workshops, performances, and installations designed to inspire connection and collaboration between creatives from around the world. Participants will explore the role of art and technology in shaping our collective human experience.

Festival Highlights:

Dates: Multiple dates in October, 2024

Locations: Milan, Italy & San Francisco, USA

The 2024 edition of the CODAME ART+TECH Festival offers a diverse program of events, including:

Experiential Dialogs: Thought-provoking discussions on human creativity and artificial intelligence. Engage with ethical dilemmas, collaborative art-making, and the future of AI-generated works.

MatchBox Sessions: Hands-on workshops where artists and technologists collaborate in real-time to explore the convergence of human emotion and machine precision.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Beamer): An immersive digital gallery where visual artists and technologists transform the venue with light and form, offering a glimpse into the future of interactive art.

CODAME's Growth and Impact

Since its founding in 2010, CODAME has hosted more than 100 events and workshops, supported over 300 featured artists, and engaged a global community of 35,000 technologists, designers, and innovators.

CODAME co-founder Bruno Fonzi remarks,

“Essence speaks to the core of what drives creativity-whether it's a brushstroke, a piece of code, or a collaboration between human and machine. This year's festival challenges us all to peel back the layers and reveal what's truly at the heart of our creative process.”

Community & Support

With a community of over 35,000 engineers, designers, and artists, CODAME has garnered support from top tech companies, including Google, Salesforce, GitHub, Box, Adobe, and Autodesk. These partnerships underline CODAME's pivotal role at the crossroads of art and technology, fostering collaborations that push creative boundaries.

Expanding Internationally: Milan Meets San Francisco

For the first time, CODAME fully embraces its international presence by expanding its footprint in Europe. With significant events co-occurring in San Francisco and Milan, the festival underscores CODAME's mission to bridge geographical divides and build a more interconnected world of art and technology.

Jordan Gray, Co-founder of CODAME, highlights the significance of this global reach:

“CODAME has always been about connecting people-across geographies, industries, and technologies. This year's expansion to Milan allows us to reach even further, creating a global platform for artists and technologists. Building these international bridges can spark innovation in ways we've never imagined.”

Bruno Fonzi, Co-founder of CODAME, adds:

“Milan offers an incredible opportunity for CODAME to engage with new artists and technologists, expanding the reach of our platform. This cross-cultural exchange will lead to even more groundbreaking projects and collaborations.”

Since its founding in 2010, CODAME has grown into a global movement at the intersection of art and technology. This year's festival builds on that legacy with impressive milestones:

35,000+ community members

100+ events and workshops

300+ artists featured

80+ projects spanning installations, performances, and collaborations

Join us in Milan or San Francisco.

Be part of something bigger-an event that brings the world's most innovative minds together to redefine creativity. Whether you're an artist, technologist, or simply curious, the CODAME ART+TECH Festival 2024 offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect, create, and inspire. Join us in Milan or San Francisco to help shape the future of art and technology.

About CODAME

Since 2010, CODAME has been at the forefront of innovation, bridging the worlds of art and technology. With a thriving global community and a reputation for pioneering festivals, workshops, and installations, CODAME continues to push boundaries. Our mission is to inspire exploration and foster creativity, making art and technology accessible to all.

Our guiding principles are:

Driving innovation by embracing creativity and exploration

Sharing the value of art within the technology community

Making technology accessible to artists around the world

