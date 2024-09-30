Fake Names, Fake Indian Passports: How Pakistani Family Stayed In Delhi, Bengaluru For 10 Years

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistani family arrested in Bengaluru: A Pakistani national, along with his wife and two others, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly residing illegally in India under false identities for the past ten years. The Pakistani family had been living in Delhi since 2014, before they moved to the Karnataka capital in 2018.

The conducted a raid in Jigani on the outskirts of the city, leading to the apprehension of the family.

The investigation revealed that the wife of the Pakistani national is from Bangladesh.

The couple, who got married in Dhaka , reportedly moved to Delhi in 2014 before relocating to Bengaluru in 2018. The two others arrested are the Pakistani national's in-laws.

“Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four family members were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents. Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated,” a senior police officer stated.

The Pakistani family had been living in a rented house in Jigani for six years, allegedly acquiring identity documents under fake names.

The police are currently interrogating the Pakistani man to uncover his network and activities.

“We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage, but that needs to be investigated,” the officer added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the situation, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation.“How did they come? Why did they all come? All these will be investigated. If they had been in India for the past ten years... if this is true, why could the Intelligence Agencies not track them?” he queried.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the Pakistani family even managed to obtain an Indian passport .

“In that case, obtaining Aadhaar is nothing for them. They changed their names and were running a restaurant as well,” Parameshwara remarked.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to determine the full extent of the family's activities and the implications of their fraudulent residency in India.