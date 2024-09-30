'Terrorism Has No Place...': PM Modi Dials Israel's Netanyahu, Says Crucial To Prevent Regional Escalation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi spoke to Israel Prime Minister about recent developments in West Asia.“Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability.”

Lebanon's says Israeli have killed 105 people in the last 24 hours as jets continue their bombardment across the country.

| Hezbollah gets ready for Israel ground incursion; Qassem warns of 'long war'

Meanwhile, US officials confirmed that Israel has told Washington it is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that could start imminently.

Netanyahu's Vision for Israel and Iran

Netanyahu expressed optimism about the future relationship between Israel and Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Iran in a new video, saying the Iranian regime“plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war”.

| Rinson Jose, linked to Hezbollah pager blasts, goes missing; warrant issued

Netanyahu said that when Iran is“finally free,” both nations could enjoy“peace,” with tourism and technological advancements benefiting both countries.

“Every day, their puppets are eliminated. Ask [Hamas commander] Mohammed Deif, ask [Hezbollah's Hassan] Nasrallah. There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country,” said Netanyahu in the video he posted on X.

Escalating Violence in Lebanon

For the past week, Israel has heavily bombed the country's east, south and southern Beirut suburbs, killing hundreds of people and displacing up to one million.

On Saturday, Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad said bodies and body parts were still under the rubble.

| 7 high-ranking Hezbollah leaders Israel killed in airstrikes last week

Lebanon's acting PM Mikati says the government is ready to fully implement the 2006 UNSC Resolution 1701 that aimed to end Hezbollah's armed presence south of the Litani River as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel.

Lebanese Casualties from Israeli Airstrikes

The situation remains dire as more than 60 individuals have reportedly lost their lives due to Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the previous night. This includes three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group.

| Iranian spy 'revealed location' of slain Hezbollah chief to Israel before strike Israel Targeting New Areas in Beirut

Israel's recent bombings marked a significant escalation, with attacks in the Kola area of Beirut, moving beyond the traditionally affected southern suburbs.

Hezbollah retaliatio

Hezbollah on Monday said that they are prepared for Israel's ground incursion and a long war, Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem says in the Lebanese group's first address since Nasrallah's assassination.