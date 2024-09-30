NATO Countries Should Back Ukraine's Peace Plan, Not China's Initiative - Stoltenberg
Date
9/30/2024 3:11:35 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing NATO Secretary General, believes that the Allies should support the Ukrainian Peace formula rather than any alternative "peace" proposals put forward by other countries.
This was reported by Politico , Ukrinform saw.
"We should support the Ukrainian initiative," Stoltenberg told POLITICO on September 30, a day before stepping down as NATO chief.
Read also:
MFA Ukraine disappointed by Switzerland
's support for "China-Brazil Consensus"
This is how he answered a question about Turkey's participation in the "Friends of Peace" initiative, which was co-created last week by China and Brazil.
"The Ukrainian peace initiative is an initiative that ensures that we have a process that can lead to a lasting peace," Stoltenberg said. "And of course, it has to be the Ukrainians that, at the end of the day, decide what are acceptable conditions. They are the victim of a full-scale invasion," Stoltenberg stressed.
Read also:
Reports of aid to Russia undermine China
's declared neutrality on war in Ukraine - ISW
As reported, on March 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China, Brazil, and some other countries of the Global South agreed to set up the "Friends of Peace" platform, within which they intend to promote a peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis" as they refer to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108731356
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.