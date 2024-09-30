NATO Countries Should Back Ukraine's Peace Plan, Not China's Initiative - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing Secretary General, believes that the Allies should support the Ukrainian Peace formula rather than any alternative "peace" proposals put forward by other countries.

This was reported by Politico , Ukrinform saw.

"We should support the Ukrainian initiative," Stoltenberg told POLITICO on September 30, a day before stepping down as NATO chief.

This is how he answered a question about Turkey's participation in the "Friends of Peace" initiative, which was co-created last week by China and Brazil.

"The Ukrainian peace initiative is an initiative that ensures that we have a process that can lead to a lasting peace," Stoltenberg said. "And of course, it has to be the Ukrainians that, at the end of the day, decide what are acceptable conditions. They are the victim of a full-scale invasion," Stoltenberg stressed.

As reported, on March 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China, Brazil, and some other countries of the Global South agreed to set up the "Friends of Peace" platform, within which they intend to promote a peaceful settlement of the "Ukraine crisis" as they refer to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.