Ferrero Opens New $214 Million Kinder Bueno Production Facility In Illinois

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, today celebrated the opening of its new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Illinois. The $214 million dollar investment creates approximately 200 new jobs and will help drive Ferrero's continued expansion. The milestone event was celebrated with Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, other dignitaries, and representatives from Walmart, epitomizing the retail giant's commitment to the future of U.S. manufacturing.



Ferrero commemorates the opening of its Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, IL. Front row left to right: VP of Industrial Operations Ferrero Federico Forti, Sales Director Ferrero Erin Ross; Chief Customer Officer Ferrero, Jim Klein; Senior Merchandising Director, DMM - Convenience & Fuel, Walmart Mark Larson; VP Merchandising - Candy & Impulse Walmart Ryan Peterson; President and Chief Business Officer Ferrero North America Michael Lindsey; Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe; SVP Marketing, Ferrero, Catherine Bertrac; Illinois State Representative Sharon Chung; Illinois State Senator Sally Turner, and VP Marketing Ferrero Shalini Stansberry.

The 169,000 square foot facility is an expansion of Ferrero's existing manufacturing campus in Bloomington. CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets, and other chocolate products are made at the campus, and it is also now home to the company's first-ever chocolate factory outside of Europe.



"This new project will help us increase Ferrero's incredible momentum and innovations here in the US market," said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "Kinder Bueno quickly became an American favorite after being introduced just five years ago, and with the support of leaders in Illinois, the Bloomington community, and our valued retail partners like Walmart, the brand will continue to grow and thrive."



Since its introduction in late 2019, Kinder Bueno has reached #17 in sales among mainstream chocolate brands, hitting more than $214MM in retail sales in the past year.

Kinder, which also includes Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, and Kinder seasonal products, has grown to a half billion-dollar power brand in the US since it was first introduced in the market in 2017.



"Ferrero's investments in American manufacturing bring new jobs to our communities and support workforce development," said Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President of Supplier Development, Global Sourcing at Walmart. "We're proud to support our suppliers making these critical investments, which are good for business, good for the country, and most importantly good for local communities."



In addition to the new facility, the event also celebrated Ferrero's $10,000 gift to Heartland Community College's Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The gift builds on the company's partnership with the college -- a Heartland apprenticeship program currently trains Ferrero employees to be certified maintenance technicians.

"Ferrero's investments continue to bring incredible growth to our community, and I look forward to seeing what we achieve together next," said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

The investment further expands Ferrero's footprint in North America. Along with the Bloomington campus at Beich Road, Illinois is also home to the company's first ever North American Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago, a plant in Franklin Park manufacturing Butterfinger and Baby Ruth, and a factory on 110th Street in Chicago manufacturing Keebler products. A new Nutella & GO production line was recently opened at the Ferrero plant in Brantford, Ontario, and the company has other facilities across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.



About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in

Piedmont,

Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.



Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in

North America

across

the United States,

Canada

and the

Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT: Kelsey McGeough, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America

