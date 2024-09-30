Bengaluru Woman Orders Iphone 15 On Flipkart, 'Fake' Delivery Boy Shows Up. Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) frauds are very common these days. In a recent case, a Bengaluru resident had ordered an 15 via the website Flipkart. But a man posing as a Flipkart delivery boy attempted to hand over a parcel and tried to cheat him.

The scam began when the Bengaluru resident's doorbell rang, and a person posing as a Flipkart delivery boy appeared and said he was there to deliver his iPhone 15. The resident then claimed that the delivery boy pushed him to accept the package but fled when he started recording him.

The person has shared his ordeal on Reddit . He stated that his sister had ordered an iPhone 15 with 256GB storage and paid for it in advance.

He further claimed that though she opted for an open box delivery-a service where the user opens a sealed delivery box and checks its content before accepting the delivery-the delivery boy refused to let him open the box and tried to force him into accepting it as it was.

He wrote on Reddit,“My sister brought an iPhone 15 with VIP on Flipkart sale, it was an open box delivery. This loser came with a big package to deliver, claiming that he can't do open box.”

"I recorded the whole interaction. He was scared. I did not accept the package," he added.

Following this, the man chose to leave with the package . The Flipkart delivery executive reached the spot minutes later and delivered the actual iPhone 15 to the customer.

"Telling his partners in crime in Kannada that I have recorded everything and all. I did not accept the package, and within two minutes, the other guy came to deliver a very small package and said that he will do the open box. We got the product because I recorded everything, otherwise I am sure he would have given me some random package," he said.

The post has garnered hundreds of views on Reddit and netizens shared their experiences too.

Here are a few reactions:

"Glad you knew something was off and recorded everything. It's very hard to trust Flipkart now. Their association with insane amount of scammers in all delivery pipeline is really scary. It's really disturbing to know that Flipkart can't do or doesn't do anything about the scamming happening during the delivery," one user said.

"Means the original delivery guy was part of the scam. Report to flipkart with proof videos. If he is not fired he will pull the scam on someone else," another user said.

"I think you should report it to Flipkart," wrote a third user.