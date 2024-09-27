Provoke Media Unveils 2024 Global Agency Of The Year Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Multinational public relations networks Burson, Edelman, Golin, MSL and Weber Shandwick are PRovoke Media's five finalists for Global Agency of the Year recognition. The winner will be announced at the Global SABRE Awards ceremony , which takes place as part of the 2024

PRovokeGlobal PR Summit

from 28-30 October in Washington DC.



PRovoke has also selected finalists in nine further specialist categories - Midsize, Consumer, Corporate, Creative, Digital, Financial, Healthcare, Public Affairs

and Technology.



Those firms are drawn from more than 15 markets around the world - from the US and UK to Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE - and were selected from among our

Agency of the Year honorees in North America,

EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm. The 2024 Global PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 450 submissions and virtual meetings with the best PR firms around the world.



Profiles of all the nominated agencies can be found here

or below.



Global PR Agencies of the Year



Burson

Edelman

Golin

MSL

Weber Shandwick



Midsize Agencies of the Year

Allison

Finn Partners

Havas Red

M Booth

Sherlock Communications



Consumer PR Agencies of the Year

Craft Public Relations

Day One Agency

Hopscotch Groupe

Manifest

Sinclair



Corporate Agencies of the Year



Atrevia

BoldT

The Levinson Group

Sandpiper

The Sway Effect



Creative PR Agencies of the Year



Ketchum

Ogilvy

Razor

The Romans

Trigger



Digital

PR Agencies of the Year

Burson

Clockwork

Hahn

KPR

Real Chemistry



Financial PR Agencies of the Year

FGS Global

Joele Frank

Prosek Partners

SEC Newgate

Team Farner



Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year

Chandler Chicco Agency

GCI Health

SPAG Finn

Virgo Health

Weber Shandwick



Public Affairs Agencies of the Year

APCO

Bully Pulpit International

Ewing

Precision Strategies

ROKK Solutions



Technology PR Agencies of the Year

Axicom

Brands2Life

The Hoffman Agency

Mission North

WE Communications

