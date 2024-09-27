Provoke Media Unveils 2024 Global Agency Of The Year Finalists
Multinational public relations networks Burson, Edelman, Golin, MSL and Weber Shandwick are PRovoke Media's five finalists for Global Agency of the Year recognition. The winner will be announced at the Global SABRE Awards ceremony , which takes place as part of the 2024
PRovokeGlobal PR Summit
from 28-30 October in Washington DC.
PRovoke media has also selected finalists in nine further specialist categories - Midsize, Consumer, Corporate, Creative, Digital, Financial, Healthcare, Public Affairs
and Technology.
Those firms are drawn from more than 15 markets around the world - from the US and UK to Australia, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the UAE - and were selected from among our
Agency of the Year honorees in North America,
EMEA, Asia-Pacific and LatAm. The 2024 Global PR Agencies of the Year are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 450 submissions and virtual meetings with the best PR firms around the world.
Global PR Agencies of the Year
Burson
Edelman
Golin
MSL
Weber Shandwick
Midsize Agencies of the Year
Allison
Finn Partners
Havas Red
M Booth
Sherlock Communications
Consumer PR Agencies of the Year
Craft Public Relations
Day One Agency
Hopscotch Groupe
Manifest
Sinclair
Corporate Agencies of the Year
Atrevia
BoldT
The Levinson Group
Sandpiper
The Sway Effect
Creative PR Agencies of the Year
Ketchum
Ogilvy
Razor
The Romans
Trigger
Digital
PR Agencies of the Year
Burson
Clockwork
Hahn
KPR
Real Chemistry
Financial PR Agencies of the Year
FGS Global
Joele Frank
Prosek Partners
SEC Newgate
Team Farner
Healthcare PR Agencies of the Year
Chandler Chicco Agency
GCI Health
SPAG Finn
Virgo Health
Weber Shandwick
Public Affairs Agencies of the Year
APCO
Bully Pulpit International
Ewing
Precision Strategies
ROKK Solutions
Technology PR Agencies of the Year
Axicom
Brands2Life
The Hoffman Agency
Mission North
WE Communications
