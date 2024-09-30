RG Kar Case: Resident Doctors Not Performing Inpatient, Outpatient Dept Work, Mamata Govt Tells SC Lawyer Counters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal told the Supreme Court on Monday that resident doctors were not performing inpatient department and outpatient department work. The assertion came amid continued protests over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor in early August. Lawyers representing the agitating medics however countered the claim in court with Indira Jaisingh insisting that it was a 'lie'.

“The doctors have come back but only for emergency services,” Dwivedi told the apex court.

“If this continues I will take no responsibility for one more strike...what is this...it's a lie,” Bar and Bench quoted the lawyer as saying in response.

“Jaisingh has categorically stated that all doctors shall perform essential services including IPD and OPD,” the CJI placed on record.

Junior doctors partially resumed their duties at various government-run hospitals last week after a hiatus of 42 days.

“We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues are returning to their respective departments for essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. This is only a partial resumption of duties,” one of the protesting doctors had clarified at the time.

The apex court pulled up the West Bengal government over 'delays' in installing CCTVs as well as constructing toilets and separate resting rooms at medical facilities. The state administration has been asked to complete ongoing work by October 15.

It also reiterated its earlier order that no intermediary is allowed to publish the name and photo of the victim in the case.

The bench also noted that substantial leads have come up in the CBI investigation and it has given statements on both aspects - alleged rape and murder and the financial irregularities. The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is appearing for the CBI about the people under scrutiny who remain employed at RG Kar Hospital. It asked the SG to share the information with the state government for appropriate action.

(With inputs from agencies)