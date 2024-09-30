(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The list, which is supported by YouTube, officially recognizes global business leaders who are driving inclusion and equal representation for women in the workplace.

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group Diane Wang has been named in the The Heroes Executives Role Model List 2024 in recognition of her longstanding commitment to championing women in global business leadership roles.

DHGATE Group Founder Diane Wang Featured in 2024 Heroes Executives Role Model List for Supporting Women in Business

Launched in 2013 by INvolve, a diversity and inclusion-specialized consultancy and global network, the Heroes Executives List is part of a larger group of Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube that spotlight global business leaders focused on driving meaningful long-term inclusion in the workplace for women, people of color, LGBTQ+ identifying people, and people with disabilities. The Heroes Executive Role Model List in particular is an annual award for leaders who stand up for gender diversity.

"It is an honor to be included in the 2024 Heroes Executives Role Model List among such a highly esteemed group of peers dedicated to championing women's rights," Diane said. "During my years of advocacy, I have learned that our voices are our most powerful tools to achieve lasting results, and I hope my words and actions can inspire others to also stand up, speak out and make a difference."

Diane launched DHgate-now one of the world's largest cross-border B2B e-commerce platforms and part of Diane's DHGATE Group-in 2004, and has since risen to become a globally recognized figure in digital commerce and women's empowerment advocacy. DHGATE Group prides itself on diversity-women comprise nearly half of DHGATE Group's employees and management and over 55% of the storeowners on DHgate marketplace. The company uplifts female entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by advocating for global fair trade, diversity and creativity.

In 2023, Diane founded The Inner Mountain Foundation , a global community centered on personal growth and self-exploration through mindfulness and holding space, which encourages like-minded individuals to discover inner strength and break through their limiting beliefs. The Foundation organizes in-person and online community activities and provides training, entrepreneurial resources and funding for women-owned businesses. Currently with chapters in the US and China, a large focus of The Inner Mountain Foundation is to build up local communities of like-minded individuals and connect them internationally, with the aim of driving a social transformation of self-empowerment across the world.

Diane's advocacy for women in leadership roles has spanned a very successful entrepreneurial and corporate career spanning more than three decades. She has authored a book recounting her entrepreneurial journey and unique focus titled The Inner Mountain , which is now on preorder and will be published on October 15, 2024 by Forbes Books. The book examines Diane's 'inner mountain' philosophy that The Inner Mountain Foundation is based on, which encourages people to look within to find personal strength, conviction and meaning in their lives and focus on more harmonious, nurturing business practices.

In addition to DHGATE Group and The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane is also prolifically active at championing digital inclusion and leadership for women through numerous global organizations and government initiatives. She is the founder of APEC Women Connect, an international community for female digital entrepreneurs that has trained over 100,000 women entrepreneurs and MSMEs since 2016. AWC co-hosts the annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition, which brings together thousands of female social commerce entrepreneurs every year and provides them with learning resources and support. Registration is now open for the 5th APEC Women Connect Her Power Entrepreneurship Competition - embark on this exciting journey on Circle alongside fellow women entrepreneurs and take the first step toward success!!

Diane is also Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, Co-Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, and a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General's Business Advisory Group.

Among her fellow role models on the list are Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings; Dame Carolyn McCall DBE, incoming President and CEO of ITV; Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier; and Serpil Timuray, CEO of Vodafone Investments and Member of the Group Executive Committee.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate and follow @DHgate .

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain .

SOURCE DHGATE Group

