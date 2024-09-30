Simpson & Vail Introduces Snowberry Frost Black Tea: A New Holiday Tradition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simpson & Vail , a century-old purveyor of premium teas, is pleased to announce its latest Holiday Tea offering: Snowberry Frost.This holiday season, experience the warmth and magic of winter with Snowberry Frost Black Tea . Designed to evoke the festive spirit of the holidays, Snowberry Frost blends premium black tea with cacao nibs and cranberry cream flavor, to create a tea that is smooth, flavorful, merry and bright.“The goal was to create a tea that not only tastes great but also brings a sense of comfort and joy during the holiday season," said Allegra, Product Manager at Simpson & Vail. "Our new Snowberry Frost Black Tea is more than just a cup of tea; it's an experience-a way to slow down, savor the moment, and embrace the beauty of winter."Snowberry Frost joins eleven other holiday teas in Simpson & Vail's holiday tea line.The full line includes:.Candy Cane, Organic Rooibos.Gingerbread, Black Tea.Nutcracker, Black Tea.Snowberry Frost, Black Tea.Sugar Plum Fairy, Rooibos.White Chocolate Peppermint, Rooibos.Figgy Pudding, Green Tea.Holiday Blend, Black Tea.Roasted Chestnut, Rooibos.St. Nicks, Black Tea.Valentine's Blend, Black Tea.Winter Wonderland, RooibosEach of these twelve teas comes in their own beautifully designed 4-ounce tin that are ideal for gifting, to others or yourself, this holiday season.Snowberry Frost tea is available on the Simpson & Vail website. For more information or to place an order, please visit .Simpson and Vail, incorporated in 1929, is the second oldest tea company in the United States. Purchased in 1978 by Jim and Joan Harron, it is owned and operated today by two of their children, Jim and Cyndi. Simpson & Vail provides quality loose tea and coffee through their retail store located in Brookfield, CT and online at SVtea. Simpson & Vail offers approximately 375 teas, including Dessert Teas, Literary Teas, Holiday Teas, Yoga Teas, National Park Teas, and Wellness Teas as well as black, green, oolong, white and botanicals from around the world.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

