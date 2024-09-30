Forsthofgut Nature Hotel Is Named Eco-Hotel Of The Year 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austria's leading five-star family and wellness resort, Forsthofgut Nature Hotel in Leogang near Salzburg, has been named Eco-Hotel of the Year in the Destination Deluxe Awards 2024.“We are overjoyed to have been singled out for this prestigious accolade. It is a welcomed endorsement of our continued team effort to look after our beautiful environment and planet. Every member of staff has had a hand in our success, and I am proud to accept this award on their behalf,” said Christoph Schmuck, owner of the wellness retreat.Announced earlier this month at a glittering awards ceremony in Bangkok, it was the first time Forsthofgut had entered the awards. A panel of 20 respected judges - each an expert in their field - identified Forsthofgut as the Eco-Hotel of the Year in recognition of its meticulous execution of sustainable practice across all departments and an exceptional contribution to the wellness, spa, beauty, and travel sector.Examples of Forsthofgut's eco-practices include: plastic-free and recycled paper, boxes, and packaging policy throughout; 100% biodegradable cleaning products; clean energy created by a bio-mass heating plant (fueled by fallen wood from their own forest); and an R50 menu (all ingredients sourced within a 30 mile radius). Guests are also offered a linen towel handmade by a local artisan as a departing gift.The Destination Deluxe Awards, now in their sixth year, honor leaders and pioneers in wellness and travel, celebrating their excellence and rigorous standards. Quality, transparency, and originality are key criteria, and recognition is for today's change-makers who push boundaries and innovate in their fields. There are 25 categories, three of which are“People's Choice,” inviting the public to vote on the shortlists drawn up by the judges.About Forsthofgut Nature Hotel:Forsthofgut Nature Hotel is a five-star, family-run, family-friendly luxury hotel situated beneath the Asitz mountain in Leogang, Salzburgerland, Austria. Considered one of Austria's top destination hotels, the property was originally founded in 1617 as a farm and forestry business and has since been transformed by the Schmuck family into one of the world's most beautiful nature retreats. Today, Forsthofgut features 109 rooms and suites, an exclusive Alpine Hut, the award-winning waldSPA (forest spa), the Lake House spa, three exquisite á la carte restaurants, the Botanist Bar and forest-themed wine cellar, the 54-acre Mauthof Farm, and more. The property also offers a host of activities for kids and families, including a children's farm, riding stables, kids club, and playground with a petting zoo. Open year-round, travelers can enjoy outdoor yoga, hiking, and biking during the summer months, and ski-in/ski-out access to the Saalbach-Hinterglemm-Leogang-Fieberbrunn ski area during the winter.

