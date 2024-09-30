Fall Arrives, And A Story Emerges That Suggests God Is A Sports Fan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For some folks, fall means one thing: football. The seems to have universal appeal across all demographics, including, perhaps, the divine, suggested Dr. Pieter Noomen.

Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

If there's a place for - or something like it - in heaven, then Dr. Pieter Noomen believed he personally experienced it.

For some, autumn is the season of falling leaves and cooler breezes ... but for others, it means that football is back. College and teams take to the field, with each game bringing joy to one side and disappointment to the other.

Assuming there is a God, would it be surprising that He/She is a big fan of sports? The late Dr. Pieter Noomen , a psychotherapist and Protestant minister, told a story about something he said he experienced which, at the very least, might give one cause to pause.

Dr. Noomen, who died in 2019, left behind many writings of what he said were conversations with God - or the entity that Dr. Noomen said identified Itself simply as“I AM” - on his website, . Some of those experiences were what Dr. Noomen called“visits to the Real Reality” - a heaven-like place where he said he witnessed events that might boggle the mind. In one entry, he wrote that he came upon a door, entered through it and stepped into a dense fog.

“I got the impression of hectic movements as if fighting was going on,” he wrote.“The fog really lifted ... and I saw hundreds of feet and legs moving rapidly, uncoordinated. They shone like gold.

“I saw hundreds of people seemingly engaged in one gigantic battle ... I could see them clearly ... They were wearing some sort of armor like soldiers in ancient times; the segments of it were also shining like gold ... Their heads, arms, hands, feet, everything was covered. In their hands they held something like a sword or laser rod. They attacked with those, but the 'weapons' did not clash or make a sound. They went right through whatever they touched. Everyone was equally engaged in this fighting.

“Then one of them, without stopping his action, suddenly took off his helmet and waved at me to get my attention. When he did, he greeted me with a big friendly smile ... People started to take off their helmets and to socialize with each other, both one on one and in groups.”

It wasn't exactly football, but something similar. Dr. Noomen wrote,“Those closest to me acknowledged my presence with friendly nods and polite greetings.” The one who spoke to him explained,“This is an important activity of our society. As you see, we engage in a physical encounter ... It is a never-ending thrill for us to create new moves, perfect the ones we know, and show off the ingenuity of the varied ways of exploring space, closeness and power.

“It is a great game. It is exciting to feel and express, or you could say, honor the strength of our bodies and minds and show off to the whole universe and to I AM that it is endlessly awesome to be strong, to challenge, to be beautiful and alive."

"Oh, no! Nobody wins or loses. That is something of your world, I heard. I do not understand that concept. It is magnificent to discover new moves, try them out, see others do it and feel currents of pure energy getting shape and direction. It is about showing off our skills together, about feeling the life force rejoicing when we connect.”

All of Dr. Noomen's writings are available online, free to all, at .

Dr. Noomen asked, "What about the not-so