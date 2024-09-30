MIDWOOD INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS IN-HOUSE DESIGN FIRM MIDWOOD DESIGN STUDIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwood & Development , a leading national investment, development and management firm, today announced the launch of the Midwood Design Studio, an in-house interior design firm led by Shazia Shahid as Principal of Midwood Design Studio.

Midwood Design Studio was formed to provide a cohesive design vision for Midwood's national portfolio, where all aspects of a commercial or residential building's design can be conceptualized and implemented. Midwood

Design Studio also offers design consultation services for current or new tenants to meet various needs, including building out various office or retail spaces in Midwood's properties.

Shahid joined Midwood in 2010 and, since then, has overseen the design of some of the firm's most notable commercial and residential developments by collaborating with top architects and designers. These notable projects include The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge in Studio City, Los Angeles, a 95,000-square-foot open-air community gathering place that features top dining, shopping, and wellness tenants designed by Gensler; 150 East 78th Street, the sold-out luxury condominium development featuring architecture by award-winning firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects on NYC's Upper East Side; The Williams, a luxury residential and retail building in the heart of Williamsburg, Brooklyn with architecture by Morris Adjmi Architects; and a glass enclosed commercial building in the heart of Center City Philadelphia, designed by award winning architectural firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson architects, who are known for their many iconic buildings including Apple's glass cube store on 5th Avenue in New York.

"A thoughtful and innovative design approach has always been one of the top priorities for Midwood's work. Whether we are developing new buildings or providing custom spaces for one of our tenants, Midwood has always understood design's ability to elevate the built environment to create something truly special," said Midwood Investment & Development President Jeff Dvorett. "Midwood Design Studio elevates our holistic approach to development, allowing us to manage all aspects of the project under one roof from inception to build out."

"The new Midwood Design Studio allows us to provide an overarching design vision for our commercial and residential projects. It enables us to meet the highest level of vision and quality that Midwood is known for," said Shahid. "Having the ability to manage all design elements for a building, allows us to deliver a tailored experience that sets us apart from other developers in the market and allows us to better serve our residents and tenants."

Midwood's portfolio includes more than 140 residential, retail, and office properties across the United States. Current Midwood Design Studio projects include 210 South 12th Street, where Midwood Design Studio is designing the interiors in partnership with BLT Architects of a 31-story luxury residential rental tower designed by RSHP, formerly Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, founded by Pritzker Prize-winner Richard Rodgers and partners, and 96 Spring Street, where Midwood Design Studio is re-envisioning the lobby of the flagship retail and office property in NYC's SoHo neighborhood.

Shahid

has over 25 years of design experience and has worked on several marquee buildings. Before joining Midwood, Shahid was AVP at Related Companies, designing ground-up luxury rentals and condos. Previously, Shahid worked with New York architect and designer Costas Kondylis on converting the iconic Plaza Hotel.

ABOUT MIDWOOD INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT

Founded in 1925 in New York City, Midwood Investment & Development is a sophisticated vertically integrated real estate company with a portfolio of 140 properties, including ground up developments, retail, office and residential in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C and Los Angeles. Midwood's marquee properties include 150 East 78th Street, the sold-out luxury condominium development featuring architecture by award-winning firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects on Manhattan's Upper East Side and The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge, a 95,000-square-foot lifestyle center that is fully leased with top retail, food, and wellness tenants in Studio City, California.

