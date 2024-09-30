ISP's Metamorphosis To Uppteam: A Brand Repositioning Focused On Growth And Collaborative Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Service Partners, LLC (ISP) has been offering remote AEC design support for the last two decades. Today, the company has completed its brand repositioning exercise and unveiled its new identity – Uppteam, highlighting a significant step forward in its mission to empower AEC firms worldwide.Uppteam, derived from the concept of 'teaming up' and 'enhanced collaboration,' embodies the brand's core philosophy of proactive care for its stakeholders. The brand's adaptable expertise ensures its alignment with the latest industry developments. The personalized support it offers to each client's unique needs is underpinned by the reliable wisdom it has gained through years of experience.“Our transformation into Uppteam is not just a name change; it's a reflection of our evolved identity and mission,” says Mitesh Smart, founder and CEO of Uppteam (formerly ISP).“We're here to uplift our clients, to be the wind beneath their wings. When you 'Uppteam' with us, you're not just hiring support – you're expanding your team with professionals who are as invested in your success as you are. Uppteam is pioneering a symbiotic relationship that transcends traditional AEC design partnerships.”The company ensures that clients receive design support from highly skilled professionals who understand the nuances of the global AEC market. Uppteam has taken a one-of-a-kind approach with its contemporary training institute that aims to train architectural and engineering designers to become proficient in various AEC tools and compliant with building codes and design standards. The company partners with registered architects and engineers from the US to train its designers.The new identity, effective October 1st, 2024, celebrates the beginning of a positive change for the company and its stakeholders. AEC firms looking to enhance their capabilities and achieve new heights are invited to explore how they can 'Uppteam' their operations.About Uppteam:Uppteam, formerly known as ISP, started its journey in 2006 as Milan Engineering, a small AEC design support firm with just a handful of clients and five employees. Today, Uppteam boasts a portfolio of over 2000 completed projects and a talented team of 250+ professionals.We now offer an array of services, including architectural and engineering design support using advanced BIM tools, 3rd party quality assurance for clash-free designs, and virtual admin services for architects and contractors.We are committed to excellence and innovation in the global AEC design support sector. As Uppteam continues to evolve and adapt, we remain dedicated to shaping the future of the AEC industry through unwavering vision and collaborative teamwork.For more information about Uppteam and its services, visit .

