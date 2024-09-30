Netanyahu: Iran Regime Will Fall 'Sooner Than People Think'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime delivered a speech directly addressing the people of Iran, criticizing the Islamic Republic and expressing Israel's support for the Iranian people. He stated that Iran would be“free” sooner than expected.

Netanyahu warned that every moment under the Islamic Republic brings the Iranian people closer to destruction, highlighting the regime's detrimental impact on the country.

In his speech on Monday, Netanyahu stated,“I often speak about Iran's leaders, but today, I want to talk directly to you, the people of Iran, without any filter or intermediary.”

Netanyahu accused the Iranian regime of oppressing its people while claiming to defend Lebanon and Gaza. He emphasized that Israel could reach anywhere in the Middle East and that Iran's proxies were being defeated.

So far, Iranian officials have not responded to Netanyahu's speech.

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that the regime in Iran was wasting billions on unnecessary wars across the Middle East instead of improving the lives of the Iranian people. He urged them to imagine how different their lives could be if they had invested money in their well-being.

Netanyahu argued that Iran's leaders do not care about the future of the Iranian people, but he assured them that freedom and peace between Iran and Israel were achievable.

He also added that when Iran becomes free, both Israel and Iran will experience unprecedented peace and prosperity, and the terrorist networks funded by the regime will collapse.

Netanyahu's remarks came amid unprecedented Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, with reports of significant casualties and widespread displacement, further escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu's remarks coincided with Israel's unprecedented attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reuters reported that around 1,000 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and Lebanese officials stated that approximately one million people were displaced due to the attacks.

Last Friday, Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut killed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, and several senior commanders. In previous weeks, Israel had also targeted multiple senior Hezbollah commanders in a series of strikes.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram