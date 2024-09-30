HORNE Capital Advises Mechanical Engineering & Construction Corporation Sale To Coolsys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two firms specializing in

HVAC/contracting services join forces

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE Capital , a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, recently served as the exclusive advisor to Mechanical Engineering & Corporation (MEC2) , a full-service mechanical engineering and construction firm, in its sale to CoolSys, a market-leading provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, and engineering solutions.

"At MEC2, our dynamic team and dedicated personnel take pride in delivering outstanding results for our clients," said MEC2 Principal Fred Kawa. "In joining CoolSys, we plan to continue our legacy and commitment to exceeding client expectations with expanded resources and capabilities."

Founded in 2003, MEC2 provides a full range of services, including commercial mechanical engineering, building information modeling (BIM) coordination, mechanical construction, startup and commissioning work and HVAC service and maintenance.

"We are excited with the joining of forces between MEC2 and CoolSys," said HORNE Capital Partner Josh Edwards. "This unification brings a unique partnership in an industry where we have seen a lot of consolidation. Congratulations to MEC2 owners Fred Kawa and Rich Beattie, CoolSys and both teams. We enjoyed helping Fred and Rich assess their options, execute their plans and evaluate their interest from a very competitive process."

MEC2 serves customers throughout the greater District of Columbia, North Virginia and Maryland geographic areas. With its main office in Catonsville, Maryland, MEC2 has a second office in Ashburn, Virginia, along with a centralized delivery facility between the two locations.

"This transaction is the culmination of many years of work by Fred, Rich and the MEC2 team," said HORNE Capital Director Neal Stephens. "They have built a dynamic business with deep relationships and capabilities in Maryland and Virginia, allowing us to bring an attractive opportunity to market. The HORNE Capital team enjoyed working with the MEC2 team and is proud to have helped them find the right buyer and partner for their continued success."

About Mechanical Engineering & Construction Corporation. Mechanical Engineering & Construction Corporation (MEC2) brings challenging projects to life with its award-winning services geared to designing, building and maintaining high-performing and cost-effective mechanical systems. With offices in Maryland and Virginia, it delivers innovative and effective solutions tailored to each project's unique demands. Over the past two decades, its teamwork, dedication to excellence and inventiveness have enabled MEC2 to grow into one of the industry and area's leading mechanical design and construction firms.

About HORNE Capital. HORNE Capital was formed to provide mergers and acquisitions services going beyond securing funding and executing a transaction. HORNE Capital is a licensed investment banking practice serving as lead advisor for sellers and buyers before, during and after a sale process to help them successfully achieve their goals. HORNECapital .

About

HORNE.

HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 2,000+ team members serve clients in 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. With more than 30 office and project locations from California to Washington D.C. and Louisiana to Maine, HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change. HORNE .

SOURCE HORNE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED