Innovate Your Experience With Apple's Futuristic Ios 18

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple looks set to catch the attention of enthusiasts by first introducing 16 variants in global markets and then releasing new operating software 18, bringing several innovative features and enhancements that elevate the user experience on Cupertino-based company's devices.

iOS 18, which was announced at the Apple's Worldwide Developers in June, released to the general public on September 16, a week after the company launched its new iPhone 16 lineup and Watch Series 10. The update introduces a series of features to Apple devices, including Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, new ways to organise Home Screen, a new customisable Control Centre, and the headline feature - Apple Intelligence.

This is not the first time Apple has released an updated operating system for its devices as the company always launched new versions of iOS alongside its new iPhones. iOS 18 brings a series of great new features and many of these relate to customisation, allowing users to personalise their devices. Tech experts are of the view that iOS 18 emphasizes privacy, customisation, and convenience, enhancing the functionality of Apple devices while providing users with a more personalised experience.

Highlighting some of the innovative features, tech experts ranked Apple Intelligence among one of the top features of iOS 18. It is just the name that Apple calls its bundle of new AI features, but unfortunately accessing these features isn't quite as simple as downloading iOS 18.“The very first Apple Intelligence features won't be available until iOS 18.1, which is expected sometime towards the end of October, based on previous iOS iterations. Even when iOS 18.1 is released, it won't have all of the Apple Intelligence features that Apple announced in June,” says an expert.

Elaborating, he said some smart home features are reserved for iOS 18.1, which doesn't have an official release date yet, so the technology enthusiasts will have to wait to experience new features.

Features such as headliners, like Image Playground, Genmoji for generated emoji, Siri enhancements (with the ChatGPT integration), and on-screen awareness are some of the most significant features of Apple Intelligence, but the company is taking things slow with AI. Apple has even said that some features won't be released until 2025, though it did highlight that ChatGPT integration would be available by the end of 2024, so other Siri enhancements will likely be out by then, too.

Apple Intelligence experience

Abhinav Purohit, a UAE-based strategy consultant specialising in ICT, said AI is the stand-out announcement of iOS 18.“iOS 18 embarks on a new journey with respect to Apple and its foray in the domain of generative AI (Gen AI) – Apple is calling is 'Apple Intelligence',” Purohit told BTR.

Elaborating, he said the iOS 18 update is packed with a host of new AI (Apple Intelligence) features such as Image Playground - allowing users to generate their own animated, illustrated, and sketched images), Genmoji - allowing users to create original emoji-like characters to express themselves, new writing tools including rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text features, AI-generated photo memory movies, search in videos, improvements to Siri etc.“This comes close on the heels of Samsung (in partnership with Google) already launching a lot of AI-backed features in its Galaxy line-up of devices,” he said.“With Gen AI now very much a part of our lives with tools such as ChatGPT & Google Gemini already quite popular - Apple's entry can only signal more positives for the end users - with more new functions expected to be innovated in the times to come,” he said.

Apart from this, Purohit said another main feature of iOS 18 is its advanced safety features - it is thus more robust in helping prevent fraud (especially those around face ID and payments).

“As the world moved more and more into contactless digital payments, a more secure device will boost consumer confidence in adopting such payment methods,” he said.

Lastly, he said iOS 18 has added more customisation features - especially those around the home screen and apps (including locking and hiding some apps).“But it's worth nothing that Android users have been about to do this for many years already. So, in one scene, its Apple catching in on the Android developments with respect to this particular function.”

“All in all, the key takeaway for me from iOS 18 - apart from all the lovely updates - is that the time for AI (Artificial / Apple Intelligence) has well and truly arrived. Yet-so-far Apple was the only big player that had not joined the AI bandwagon - and with iOS 18 and the launch of Apple Intelligence - we are now, without any share of doubt, living in the 'AI era',” Purohit said.

Which devices will support iOS 18

iOS 18 will be available on all of the same devices that support iOS 17, which is great news for those with a slightly older phone. However, not all of these models will get Apple Intelligence. Only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (along with all iPhone 16 devices) get the new AI features.

Here's a list of devices that will get iOS 18.

> iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

> iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

> iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

> iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

> iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

> iPhone XS, XS Max

> iPhone XR

> iPhone SE (second-generation)

> iPhone SE (third-generation)

iOS 18 key features

Schedule now and send Later: You can now schedule messages to be sent at a specific time with the new feature introduced in iOS 18.

Via Satellite: iOS 18 introduces satellite messaging, allowing you to stay connected through iMessage or SMS without needing cellular or Wi-Fi.

Rearrange and Resize: iOS 18 allows you to customise your control layout, resize individual controls, and create personalised groups for easier access with just a swipe.

Redesigned Photo App: The redesigned Photos app in iOS 18 keeps your library organised and makes it easier to find photos quickly.

Apple Genmoji: This feature will help create personalised emojis directly on your device using AI technology.

Clean Up Feature: This tool will make your picture more focused by removing unwanted objects from the background without any alternation of clicked photos.

App Notes on iOS 18: The Notes app on iOS 18 offers improved organisation with smart folders, better search, and seamless syncing, making it easier to manage, edit, and share notes across devices.

Glow up feature in Siri: In the latest update, Siri glows up on activation, offering a more dynamic and visually engaging experience. The glowing effect enhances interaction, making it easier to know when Siri is listening.

Pay through your iPhone: It's the newest 'feature' like airdropping your pictures and videos etc. Connect the heads of both devices and that's it.

Blocking App with Face ID: iOS 18 introduces app blocking with Face ID, allowing you to secure specific apps with biometric authentication.

- ...