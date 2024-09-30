Stoltenberg: Putin's Nuclear Talk Shouldn't Stop NATO Backing Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) members should not be deterred from providing increased military assistance to Ukraine due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'reckless nuclear rhetoric.'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is nearing the end of his tenure, stated this in an interview with Reuters , seen by Ukrinform.

Stoltenberg responded to recent changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine, specifically, Moscow's claim that it would consider any attack against it with the support of a nuclear-armed state as a joint attack.

"What we have seen is a pattern of reckless Russian nuclear rhetoric and messaging, and this fits into that pattern. Every time we have stepped up our support with new types of weapons, the Russians have tried to prevent us. They have not succeeded and also this latest example should not prevent NATO allies from supporting Ukraine," NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO has not observed any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would require any changes from NATO's side.

to's

He also stressed that the greatest risk for NATO would be if Putin wins in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg noted that any end to the war through negotiations must include security guarantees for Ukraine from Western powers, above all the U.S. Otherwise, he warned, Russia would not respect any lines drawn on a map that it was not meant to go beyond.

Stoltenberg added that past agreements aimed at ending the conflict, which began in 2014, show that Russia tends to regroup and then attack again.

to

"I don't think we can change President Putin's mind (about Ukraine) but I think we can change his calculus by demonstrating that the cost of continuing the war is so high that it's better for him to sit down and accept Ukraine as a sovereign independent nation," he said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg stated that without NATO membership, stable security for Ukraine would be impossible to achieve.